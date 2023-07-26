WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam 'impressed' with AEW star's heel work

AEW star Jack Perry caught everyone by surprise when he turned heel by attacking Hook, and that has not gone unnoticed as he has managed to impress a WWE Hall of Famer. The man in question is none other than Rob Van Dam.

RVD, speaking on his 1 Of A Kind Podcast, mentioned how impressed he was with the current AEW FTW Champion. He also mentioned how this new heel persona comes naturally to Perry.

RVD said:

“He had everybody listening to him, you know, smooth. Wasn’t screaming like, ‘I’m gonna rip your head off,’ you know? But it was still getting heat and he just was comfortable, took his time. So I was impressed with that.” [24:40 - 24:53]

Jack Perry defeated Hook on AEW Dynamite: Blood & Guts to win the FTW title, dropping the Jungle Boy gimmick in the process. It has definitely given him a new lease of life, and seeing that Perry now has the approval of Rob Van Dam, it should give him added confidence as he seeks to embrace his new persona.

AEW sees a rise in ratings

After a few weeks, where the ratings of AEW shows fell, last week suddenly saw a rise. Collision managed to pull in good numbers and even won its time slot. That was according to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.

237,000 in 18-49, 298k in 25-54

He tweeted:

"AEW Collision drew 618,000 viewers, and won its time slot. 237,000 in 18-49, 298k in 25-54."

There were a lot of fans who seemingly gave up on the ratings getting back to normal, but one WWE legend had a different idea, and it was none other than Eric Bischoff. Bischoff was speaking on the Strictly Business podcast when he gave his opinion on why the ratings fell, and predicted that they would be back up.

He said:

"I wouldn’t worry about it too much if I was Tony. It’s the Fourth of July weekend. There’s just not a lot of people sitting around watching television over the Fourth of July weekend, at least not as many as there normally are. That’s one factor."

He concluded:

"When I say I wouldn’t be concerned, I would be aware. I wouldn’t be panicking, it wouldn’t keep me up at night but I would definitely be aware because 452,000 viewers that’s 45 percent of a drop from their initial episode only three weeks ago," Bischoff said. (H/T Ringside News)

Bischoff has been proven right once again, and Tony Khan will hope that the ratings continue to rise as the All in at London event keeps edging closer.

