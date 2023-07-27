AEW Dynamite will air its 200th episode next week, and fans can expect a few surprises on this monumental show. Could a former WWE Intercontinental Champion make his long-awaited debut? The seeds have seemingly been planted.

On this week's episode of Dynamite (July 26), Jack Perry had an in-ring interview segment with Tony Schiavone where he boasted about winning the FTW Championship from his former ally, HOOK, and berated the title's lineage.

The FTW Title's history dates back to the glory days of ECW, where the toughest men in the company would fight over it to prove they were at the top of the food chain. However, Perry believes this unsanctioned title is below him. This prompted ECW veteran Jerry Lynn, who currently works backstage in AEW, to come down to the ring and confront Perry. This eventually led to a match between the two being agreed on for next week's show.

However, this could all be a massive swerve that leads to the debut of Rob Van Dam. Given that Lynn has not competed in over a decade and fans have been clamoring for RVD's presence in AEW, having the former Intercontinental Champion take Lynn's place in the bout and defend ECW's honor makes sense.

RVD's last match took place only a couple of months ago, making him a strong candidate for this position. Additionally, the pop he would receive from the AEW faithful will be an unforgettable moment worthy of Dynamite's landmark event.

RVD has claimed that he'd love a run in AEW

Not only do fans want to see The Whole F'n Show on AEW programming, but Van Dam has also expressed his desire to work in Tony Khan's company.

Last year, he said the following to NBC Sports Boston:

“Oh, it’d be awesome. I kind of feel like if they wanted me there, I would be there. They would make it so that I would want to be there. I mean, I’m on the front without having any, just being on the fence and not feeling hungry. Or either way, just, whatever happens, happens. I don’t know what they want to do, what their plan is, what their agenda is for all their talent now." [H/T: SeScoops]

If all the parties involved can get on the same page and strike a deal that works for everyone, this dream scenario may soon become a reality. However, fans must wait seven more days to get a conclusive answer.

A current WWE Champion just said Roman is not his dream opponent here