"We'll See Who's The Best Man" - WWE Hall of Famer Reacts to AEW All Out Clashing with Wrestlepalooza (Exclusive)

AEW is set to host one of its 'Big Five' pay-per-views this month as All Out will emanate live from Scotiabank Arena on September 20, 2025. However, the promotion will clash with WWE, as the sports entertainment giant is also hosting a PLE on the same day, albeit a little later in the evening.
WWE is set to host its Wrestlepalooza event at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long recently shared his thoughts on the two companies going head-to-head with each other on the same day in a little over two weeks.
While talking on The Wrestling Time Machine on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Long said that two different PPVs being held live on the same day used to be considered taboo, but he feels it might be a good thing now. He added that this might keep wrestling promotions on their toes.
"Well, back then you couldn't afford to do it, okay, and then back then that was taboo, that was just something you didn't do. So now everything has changed, and you know what I mean, I think it's good, you know what I mean, maybe they keep everybody on their toes, no, we'll see who's the best man," Long said.
WWE and AEW were initially going to clash with each other's start time as well, before Tony Khan pulled a smart move. He changed the start time of All Out to 3 PM ET to avoid any clash with the Stamford-based promotion. AEW has already announced three matches for the show, including one title defense.
Mercedes Mone is set to defend her TBS title against Riho, while The Hurt Syndicate will take on Ricochet and Gates of Agony in a trios match. With the AEW show set to be in Toronto, hometown favorites Adam Copeland and Christian Cage will be in action as well, as they take on FTR in a tag team match.
Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video if you use quotes from this article.