"We'll See Who's The Best Man" - WWE Hall of Famer Reacts to AEW All Out Clashing with Wrestlepalooza (Exclusive)

AEW is set to host one of its 'Big Five' pay-per-views this month as All Out will emanate live from Scotiabank Arena on September 20, 2025. However, the promotion will clash with WWE, as the sports entertainment giant is also hosting a PLE on the same day, albeit a little later in the evening.

Ad

WWE is set to host its Wrestlepalooza event at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long recently shared his thoughts on the two companies going head-to-head with each other on the same day in a little over two weeks.

While talking on The Wrestling Time Machine on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Long said that two different PPVs being held live on the same day used to be considered taboo, but he feels it might be a good thing now. He added that this might keep wrestling promotions on their toes.

Ad

Trending

"Well, back then you couldn't afford to do it, okay, and then back then that was taboo, that was just something you didn't do. So now everything has changed, and you know what I mean, I think it's good, you know what I mean, maybe they keep everybody on their toes, no, we'll see who's the best man," Long said.

Ad

Ad

WWE and AEW were initially going to clash with each other's start time as well, before Tony Khan pulled a smart move. He changed the start time of All Out to 3 PM ET to avoid any clash with the Stamford-based promotion. AEW has already announced three matches for the show, including one title defense.

Mercedes Mone is set to defend her TBS title against Riho, while The Hurt Syndicate will take on Ricochet and Gates of Agony in a trios match. With the AEW show set to be in Toronto, hometown favorites Adam Copeland and Christian Cage will be in action as well, as they take on FTR in a tag team match.

Ad

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video if you use quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Faiz Ahmed Faiz is a WWE writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BBA graduate who is passionate about sports and wants to make a career in that field. This passion led to a postgraduate degree in Journalism, which helped him pivot into becoming a sports writer. When writing, he puts the utmost importance on accuracy and thorough research.



Faiz has six years of work experience across four companies. He started his career with Zomato and then moved to Amazon. He shifted to becoming a football writer at TV9 Digital and is now with Sportskeeda. He covered the Wrestling Xtreme Mania event in Gurgaon in 2025, where he had the opportunity to interview Raj The Maharaja, fka Jinder Mahal. At the same event, he also got quick interviews with former WWE Superstar Dijak and Japanese Joshi legend Emi Sakura.



When it comes to his favourite wrestlers, Faiz has two names in mind. He loved to watch Triple H before the current WWE CCO retired, and he is a huge fan of Roman Reigns. Being a loyal fan since the Tribal Chief's SHIELD days, Faiz credits Roman's mic skills and unmatched in-ring storytelling for his mega success. When he was young, one in-ring story left a lasting impression on his mind and eventually got him hooked on WWE. That match was Shawn Michaels vs. Ric Flair at WrestleMania 24. Apart from that, he is also a fan of RAW.



When Faiz is not writing for Sportskeeda, he loves to keep up with other sports. He is an avid cricket and football fan, a huge gamer, and loves playing some RPGs on the PlayStation. Know More