"We need him back on AEW immediately" - Fans rejoice as 35-year-old star confirms he is cleared to wrestle

AEW fans are about to have a great time. Sting will be performing in his retirement match at the Revolution 2024 Pay-Per-View soon, and they might just see Mercedes Mone, formerly known as Sasha Banks, potentially make her highly anticipated AEW debut at Dynamite: Big Business. While both these events have generated massive buzz among fans, there is one more wrestler who recently announced that he was now ready for a comeback.

The wrestler in question would be Rush. The 35-year-old star took to X/Twitter to announce that he was now injury-free and cleared to wrestle. Following his update, there were some immediate reactions from fans.

"I have my WORK visa with #AEW I am injury free and cleared to wrestle. I am ready for everyone to see a REAL LUCHADOR, EL TORO BLANCO RUSH #LFI," Rush shared.

Check out Rush's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

This tweet grabbed the attention of several fans, and they started commenting on it.

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

What the future has in store for the 35-year-old star remains to be seen.

WWE was reportedly pursuing Rush for an NXT stint last year

Rush is one of the most popular wrestlers currently, and there were rumors that WWE had shown interest in bringing him to NXT. These rumors gained further traction because his real-life brother, Dragon Lee, is currently signed with the Stamford-based company.

Later, Dave Meltzer reported the reason why WWE never made an official offer to Rush.

"WWE never made an official offer because when they found out what AEW offered, they knew there was no way he was going to WWE. Someone in WWE called the offer 'insane money,'" Dave Meltzer said.

It was later revealed that Rush decided to sign with Tony Khan's promotion because he was overwhelmed by the concern Khan showed for Rush's wife and newborn.

Rush has been a part of the wrestling scene since 2007 and started his career in the independent circuit. The 35-year-old star was associated with Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre (CMLL) for almost ten years and got over with the audience pretty soon. He signed with Ring of Honor in 2018 and with AEW in 2022. He is well-known for his super-fast, hard-hitting style of wrestling, something that fans seem to be able to lap up pretty quickly.

Rush has been a part of some incredible feuds and has gone into bouts with Andrade El Idolo as his tag team partner. With his return, what Tony Khan has in store for Rush remains to be seen. It is quite evident that he will return to a roster that will have seen some championship changes, and Rush might have some ideas of his own on that matter.

Will Rush have a great stint in AEW? Sound off!

Former WWE writer responds to Dave Meltzer's comments HERE