AEW star Rush recently signed a new deal with All Elite Wrestling that will keep him with the company for the foreseeable future, and it looks like the money El Toro Blanco is earning now is what prevented WWE from signing him.

The former ROH World Champion had originally signed a one-year deal with AEW back in July 2022, and over the course of the year, he has proved to be one of the most fierce performers on Tony Khan's roster.

However, there were doubts about Rush's next move, as WWE had shown interest in bringing him to NXT, the brand where El Toro Blanco's real-life brother Dragon Lee currently performs.

Both WWE and AEW have interest in him. The AEW offer is far far bigger than anyone in NXT is getting. WON: RUSH’s future is in question. He has been talked about a lot in WWE given his contract situation although he is believed to have a very strong AEW offer to stay.Both WWE and AEW have interest in him. The AEW offer is far far bigger than anyone in NXT is getting. pic.twitter.com/ByyoPE6jhj

Rush eventually chose to stay with AEW, but according to Dave Meltzer in this week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the former ROH World Champion's new deal with All Elite Wrestling is insane in the eyes of WWE.

"WWE never made an official offer because when they found out what AEW offered, they knew there was no way he was going to WWE. Someone in WWE called the offer “insane money.” said Dave Meltzer.

The 34-year-old hasn't been seen on TV since May 2023, but now that his future has been sorted out, AEW fans will be looking forward to seeing him back on Dynamite, Rampage, and Collision.

Family was also a big reason why Rush re-signed with AEW

If there is one thing that wrestlers value more than their in-ring work, it's their families, and it seems like Rush's family played a huge part in why he decided to re-sign with All Elite Wrestling rather than join WWE.

According to his La Faccion Ingobrenable stablemate Jose The Assistant, Rush chose to stay with All Elite Wrestling after how much concern Tony Khan showed for the former ROH World Champion's wife and newborn during his first year with the company.

Family is important to Rush, seeing how much Tony cared is what solidified the deal.



There were other offers, but NEVER any consideration to go, AEW cares, Tony cares about his people RUSH re-signed with #AEW because of how much concern Tony showed for Rush's wife and newborn.Family is important to Rush, seeing how much Tony cared is what solidified the deal.There were other offers, but NEVER any consideration to go, AEW cares, Tony cares about his people pic.twitter.com/LSdTbJZOCl " target="_blank" title="tweet-url" rel="noopener noreferrer">pic.twitter.com/LSdTbJZOCl" target="_blank" title="tweet-url" rel="noopener noreferrer">pic.twitter.com/LSdTbJZOCl" target="_blank" title="tweet-url" rel="noopener noreferrer">pic.twitter.com/LSdTbJZOCl

Jose went on to say that El Toro Blanco did have offers from elsewhere, but given how important family is to Rush, he didn't think twice before putting pen to paper on a new deal with All Elite Wrestling.

