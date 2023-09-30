Former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega has been challenged by a legend of the MMA world – but not in the ring. Fans joined in on the recent announcement that The Cleaner would face UFC flyweight legend, Demetrious Johnson, in the video game Street Fighter 6, and a mistaken (or perhaps cheeky) reference to CM Punk sent them over the edge.

Kenny Omega has been called on several times to test his famed fighting game skills, most notably by WWE Superstar Xavier Woods. But when Omega was challenged by Demetrious Johnson a few weeks ago, he couldn't resist. The Best Bout Machine will face the man known as Mighty Mouse in Street Fighter 6 next Tuesday in Seattle.

Amid the reactions to the announcement of this match, a fan asked Kenny if there was a chance he would face 'Punk' at some point. Kenny quickly responded, saying that Punk would need to spare just two minutes of his time, as The Cleaner was not on that level.

Omega later noted that he thought they were talking about renowned fighting game professional PunkDaGod, but fans on Twitter had already gone wild with their reactions. Check out some of them below:

WWE Superstar Xavier Woods says he enjoys playing video games with Kenny Omega

Despite the rivalry between WWE and AEW, many stars across the promotional divide are known to be friends in real life, such as Kevin Owens and The Young Bucks.

One of the most well-known friendships is between Kenny Omega and Xavier Woods, who have been video game rivals for several years. Many fans fondly remember The New Day facing off with The Elite in Street Fighter V at E3 2018, and it seems that Omega and Woods still share their competitive bond today.

On an episode of My Love Letter to Wrestling back in June, Xavier Woods opened up about his friendship with The Best Bout Machine, noting that they have a "weird section" of their universe, where the two can kick back and play video games together, without worrying about being in rival wrestling companies:

"Yes, so we have this weird section of our universe, I guess it is. Where we play video games against each other, and it's like, I don't know, I enjoy them, he enjoys them. Lots of people in the video game space enjoy wrestling, so there's this cool crossover, especially when we're at events, getting to meet people, and things like that, but it's a place where we can kinda do what we want, and there's not these weird boundaries of wrestling companies," said Woods.

Do you think we'll get to see Kenny Omega and Xavier Woods face off again in the future? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!