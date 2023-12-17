"We never had a relationship" - WWE veteran sets the record straight about working with Jake Roberts (Exclusive)

A WWE veteran recently commented on his relationship with former WWE, and current AEW star, Jake Roberts.

The star in question is none other than Vince Russo who had worked with Jake Roberts when he was the head writer for TNA/IMPACT Wrestling. The veteran had a brief tenure in TNA Wrestling in 2006 and 2008.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaw podcast, Vince Russo spoke about working with Jake 'The Snake' Roberts in TNA:

"He was so out of it during those years. Bro, if anybody wants to see how out of it Jake Roberts was when we actually worked together, all you have to do bro is look up Jake Roberts' one appearance at TNA. I'm sure it's on YouTube someplace, that's all you have to do. Whenever I worked with Jake, that's the state of mind he was in. We never had a relationship, bro. I think I drove in a car with him one time, but again bro, that comment is to get over with the cool kids. I think he's still working it in AEW. Whatever, I'm just freaking bored with it, bro. The highest ratings in the history of the business, and nobody's come close in the last 25 years." [6:00 - 7:13]

WWE veteran Vince Russo reveals why Lacey Evans does not want to return

Former WWE star Lacey Evans recently stated that she does not wish to return to the squared circle. Wrestling veteran Vince Russo has now given his thoughts on the matter.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws podcast, Vince Russo shared his thoughts on Lacey Evans, and how she does not need to wrestle anymore as she has enough money to stay retired.

"I think, you know, if it wasn't her [Lacey Evans] passion, then what it was, was her job. And she took great pride in her job, and bro, I think it's what EC3 said. Bro, you make good money. So in her case, like after 7 years, she probably looked at her bank account and said, 'you know what, we'll be okay if I don't continue to do this.' That's what probably happened," Vince Russo said. [3:33 - 3:59]

