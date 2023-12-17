Vince Russo explains why former WWE Superstar does not want to return to the company (Exclusive) 

While WWE is quite a lucrative option for anyone, a former superstar apparently has no wish to return. The former RAW head writer Vince Russo recently shared his take on the matter, providing a possible reason.

The former superstar in question is Lacey Evans, now known as Macey Estrella. In a recent interview, she was asked if any part of her missed being in WWE. Surprisingly, she stated that she did not want to return to the pro wrestling business anytime soon.

Speaking on this week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws podcast, the former WWE head writer Vince Russo talked about how Lacey Evans probably did not need to wrestle anymore at all. According to him, the 33-year-old star had more than enough money to stay retired.

"I think, you know, if it wasn't her [Lacey Evans] passion, then what it was, was her job. And she took great pride in her job, and bro, I think it's what EC3 said. Bro you make good money. So in her case, like after 7 years, she probably looked at her bank account and said you know what, we'll be okay if I don't continue to do this. That's what probably happened," Vince Russo said. [3:33 - 3:59]

Will the former WWE Superstar join AEW someday?

There may be a possibility that the former WWE Superstar Lacey Evans might head to Tony Khan's AEW in the future, according to her recent comments.

Speaking in an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Evans addressed the possibility of her joining AEW, considering the Jacksonville-based company had a much more flexible schedule for its stars.

“Yeah. I don’t personally know their schedule, but from phone calls I’ve been getting, it sounds like a great thing. We’ll see. We’ll see what’s down the pipeline. I still have a six pack and I’m still mean as f**k. When the phone rings or when I make that agreement or when we finish conversations, then I’ll be ready. It’s nothing personal. It’s not that I didn’t love it, I loved it. In life, you have to make decisions, you have one life to live, make sure you’re living it to your fullest and that you want to, every day. Not just one day a week, every day. That was my goal and I’m accomplishing it every day now," Lacey Evans said. [H/T EWrestlingNews]

Whether the ex-WWE Superstar will return to pro wrestling in another company or not is something that the fans will have to stay tuned to see.

