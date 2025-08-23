"We Prayed For Times Like This," "We Are So Back"- Fans Erupt in Joy as Former Champions Bring Back Popular AEW Program After 362 days

Two former AEW champions have fans buzzing online after reviving a popular show whose last episode aired in August 2024. AEW has been home to many popular factions over the years, but one that transcends the promotion itself is The Elite. Initially a subgroup of the esteemed Bullet Club, the stable was formed in 2016 by Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks.The faction then went on to dominate in the Jacksonville-based promotion after its inception in 2019. For those unaware, the group also has a separate YouTube channel called Being The Elite, run by Matt and Nick Jackson. The channel, which currently has over 500 videos, has grown in popularity over the years.The Young Bucks last uploaded a video to their channel 362 days ago on August 26, 2024. However, the former AEW World Tag Team Champions now seem to have revived the channel with a new upload titled, What Should We Re-name Our Finisher? The video was uploaded earlier today.This news overjoyed fans, who expressed their happiness on X.Drainmaker @DrainBamagerLINKBEING THE ELITE IS OFFICIALLY BACK!!! Matt/Nick Jackson have finally uploaded a video on the BTE channel after 11 LONG MONTHS. This is their first video since October 2023. WE PRAYED FOR TIMES LIKE THIS. 🙏THE™ Jessi Davin @jessithebuckeyeLINKBTE BACK?! WE ARE SO BACK YALL LFGCheck out some other fan reactions below:Fans react to The Young Bucks uploading a video to Being The Elite. [Screenshots taken from WrestlePurists' X]The Young Bucks call out the disrespect they've been receiving since AEW All In 2025Ever since losing their EVP status at All In 2025, Matt and Nick Jackson have been reduced to a laughing stock in the Tony Khan-led promotion. However, the former AEW World Tag Team Champions decided that enough was enough when a clothing brand recently dissed them online.The brand had posted a video on X that showed custom Young Bucks merchandise mocking the duo. In response, the Jackson brothers posted a GIF to express their dissatisfaction.Meanwhile, Matt and Nick will be in action at Forbidden Door 2025 this weekend. They will join forces with Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Gabe Kidd to take on Kota Ibushi, Kenny Omega, Will Ospreay, Darby Allin, and Hiroshi Tanahashi in a Lights Out Steel Cage Match. It will be interesting to see how they fare at The O2 arena in London, England, this weekend.