  • home icon
  • AEW
  • The Young Bucks
  • "We Prayed For Times Like This," "We Are So Back"- Fans Erupt in Joy as Former Champions Bring Back Popular AEW Program After 362 days

"We Prayed For Times Like This," "We Are So Back"- Fans Erupt in Joy as Former Champions Bring Back Popular AEW Program After 362 days

By Karan Raj
Published Aug 23, 2025 18:21 GMT
The OG Elite [Image from AEW
The OG Elite. [Image from AEW YouTube]

Two former AEW champions have fans buzzing online after reviving a popular show whose last episode aired in August 2024. AEW has been home to many popular factions over the years, but one that transcends the promotion itself is The Elite. Initially a subgroup of the esteemed Bullet Club, the stable was formed in 2016 by Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks.

Ad

The faction then went on to dominate in the Jacksonville-based promotion after its inception in 2019. For those unaware, the group also has a separate YouTube channel called Being The Elite, run by Matt and Nick Jackson. The channel, which currently has over 500 videos, has grown in popularity over the years.

The Young Bucks last uploaded a video to their channel 362 days ago on August 26, 2024. However, the former AEW World Tag Team Champions now seem to have revived the channel with a new upload titled, What Should We Re-name Our Finisher? The video was uploaded earlier today.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

This news overjoyed fans, who expressed their happiness on X.

Ad
Ad

Check out some other fan reactions below:

Fans react to The Young Bucks uploading a video to Being The Elite. [Screenshots taken from WrestlePurists&#039; X]
Fans react to The Young Bucks uploading a video to Being The Elite. [Screenshots taken from WrestlePurists' X]

The Young Bucks call out the disrespect they've been receiving since AEW All In 2025

Ever since losing their EVP status at All In 2025, Matt and Nick Jackson have been reduced to a laughing stock in the Tony Khan-led promotion. However, the former AEW World Tag Team Champions decided that enough was enough when a clothing brand recently dissed them online.

Ad

The brand had posted a video on X that showed custom Young Bucks merchandise mocking the duo. In response, the Jackson brothers posted a GIF to express their dissatisfaction.

Meanwhile, Matt and Nick will be in action at Forbidden Door 2025 this weekend. They will join forces with Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Gabe Kidd to take on Kota Ibushi, Kenny Omega, Will Ospreay, Darby Allin, and Hiroshi Tanahashi in a Lights Out Steel Cage Match. It will be interesting to see how they fare at The O2 arena in London, England, this weekend.

About the author
Karan Raj

Karan Raj

Twitter icon

Karan Raj is a senior writer in Sportskeeda's AEW division. He holds an engineering degree from Manipal University, but his passion for sports motivated him to pursue an MSc in Sports Business from the University of Liverpool. Karan has been in the sports marketing industry for the past seven years.

As a lifelong WWE fan and enthusiast of wrestling entertainment, he has always been drawn to the industry's unique blend of sports and storytelling. Karan was introduced to the business by his elder sister when he was 10 years old.

Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Karan worked for several reputable organizations, such as Ting Works LLP and Sportz Interactive, wearing different hats. He also wrote the anthem of UP Rudras, a hockey team that played in the Hockey India League. Karan conducts thorough research while writing articles and only relies on credible sources for information.

Karan's favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's versatility as a performer and his ability to play both heel and babyface characters to perfection. Besides Rollins, Karan looks up to Roman Reigns for his storytelling skills and ability to captivate audiences.

In AEW, he enjoys watching Will Ospreay compete inside the ring. Karan loves The Aerial Assassin's technical in-ring ability and athleticism. If Karan could go back to the Attitude Era, he would combine forces with Jericho and promise to elevate his career to the same level as The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.When not writing about pro wrestling, Karan loves to play and watch football. It is a huge part of his life.

He is also a massive fan of tennis and is learning to play the sport. Apart from sports, he also knows how to play the ukulele.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Mittal
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications