"We’re not clowning on Chris Jericho this month" – Wrestling fans applaud WWE Legend's gesture towards NFL star Damar Hamlin

Chris Jericho recently added his name to the overwhelming amount of people donating towards Damar Hamlin's charity in light of his recent cardiac arrest. In response to the breaking news, fans took to Twitter to praise the veteran wrestler.

NFL player Damar Hamlin shockingly collapsed on the field during the recent game between the Buffalo Bills and the Bengals. Many notables took to social media to pray for Hamlin's health, while others began donating funds to his charity, Chris Jericho, falling amongst the latter.

Fans overwhelmingly had a positive response to the former Y2J's actions and praised him online. Jericho has notably been very charitable when causes attract his attention, such as the independent wrestler who snapped both of his legs back in 2020.

Cerberus Jones @cerberusjones84 @WrestlingNewsCo He didn't misspell it, at least not accidentally. He did that so he could get around the $5k max donation and donate $10k total @WrestlingNewsCo He didn't misspell it, at least not accidentally. He did that so he could get around the $5k max donation and donate $10k total

WWF No Mercy @WWFNo_Mercy @WrestlingNewsCo Okay we’re not clowning on Chris Jericho this month. Sorry to disappoint everyone but its the right thing @WrestlingNewsCo Okay we’re not clowning on Chris Jericho this month. Sorry to disappoint everyone but its the right thing

Brandon Jones @B_Jones2009 @WrestlingNewsCo Lmao 🤣 such a Jericho thing to do. But really is a good guy for donating @WrestlingNewsCo Lmao 🤣 such a Jericho thing to do. But really is a good guy for donating

Fans weren't the only ones praising the inaugural AEW World Champion, as a WWE Hall of Famer shared his thoughts on facing Jericho. Ricky Steamboat recently sat down with Sportskeeda's Bill Apter and looked back at his iconic match against Chris Jericho back in 2009.

Chris Jericho has often been criticized online instead and recently clapped back at one of his detractors

While the veteran largely spent 2022 constantly reinventing himself and maintaining his legitimacy, Jericho upset many very loud fans online who often shared criticisms about him. Notably, many have claimed that the former Y2J has been burying young talent to uplift himself.

In response to a fan citing Brian Last's recent criticisms of Chris Jericho, the veteran himself sarcastically responded and tagged all the stars he's recently feuded with.

"Ugh u & @greatbrianlast have figured out my evil plan! I can't wait to bury @starksmanjones, @ActionAndretti, @boy_myth_legend, @DarbyAllin, @Sting & every other young talent in @aew. So I can achieve my goal of KILLING the company! But don't tell anybody... It's our little secret!" Jericho Tweeted.

After 30 years in the pro wrestling industry, Jericho has clearly faced his fair share of criticism and learned to deal with it over time. Despite his detractors, he remains one of the most recognizable stars in AEW.

