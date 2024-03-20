"We're going to see Sasha Banks for three weeks" - Former WWE personality fires shots at AEW President Tony Khan (Exclusive)

A former WWE personality has fired shots at Tony Khan after the latter signed Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) to AEW.

Vince Russo is among the most experienced backstage figures in the pro wrestling business. The former WWE writer made a name for himself by working on the creative teams for various prominent promotions, including WCW and TNA Wrestling.

During a recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, the former WWE writer criticized the Tony Khan-led management for not properly utilizing AEW's new signings.

“I swear to God, is it me? Or does that honeymoon period seem to be getting shorter? I'm telling you, brother, when we say, when we say honeymoon period, you would think. Okay. At least three months. It's three weeks. It literally is three weeks, and it's onto the next guy. Because you know why, that's how he trained them. That is how he trained his audience. We're going to be on to the next guy, the next guy, the next guy. And that's how he trained them. So we're going to see Sasha Banks for three weeks. And it's like, okay, Tony, who's next?” [12:50 - 13:25]

Tony Khan says Mercedes Mone is perfect to be the "face of AEW"

Mercedes Mone made headlines when she debuted in AEW on Dynamite: Business. She looked like a major star, and based on her presentation, it seemed like All Elite Wrestling had high hopes for her.

Tony Khan and Mercedes Mone recently appeared on NBC10 Boston, where Khan mentioned that The CEO had everything needed to be the face of AEW.

"Mercedes is one of the greatest wrestlers in the world. She is going to help bring in new audiences from all over the world. I think not only is she going to come in as one of the faces of AEW, one of the top stars, but she’s also one of the best wrestlers, one of the most charismatic people, somebody who loves wrestling. To me, Mercedes is not only someone who loves the wrestling business, loves getting in the ring and wrestling, but loves the fans. And I think that’s what we’re all about in AEW and that’s why I think Mercedes is perfect to be the face of AEW." [01:24 onward]

It remains to be seen if All Elite Wrestling can capitalize on Mone's star power following her blockbuster arrival.

