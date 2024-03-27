"We scrap a little bit" - WWE's Rhea Ripley on physical relationship with AEW star

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley is one of the biggest names in the wrestling industry today. Despite being a major star in the sports entertainment juggernaut, she's not afraid to speak about WWE's competition, especially since her real-life partner, Buddy Matthews, works for AEW.

The two have often shared pictures and videos of their life together for fans. Ripley has also spoken about how her success in WWE affects her boyfriend and vice versa.

The WWE Women's World Champion had plenty to say about Buddy Matthews in her interview with Logan Paul on the Impaulsive podcast. When discussing her physicality – both in the ring and in real life – Ripley revealed that she was nicknamed the 'Nutcracker' in high school.

She also spoke about getting physical with her boyfriend, revealing that they tussle at home and adding that she usually comes out on top:

"Being in the relationship that I am with my partner, we scrap a little bit. I normally start it and I finish it." [h/t SEScoops]

Rhea Ripley posts thirsty reaction to her boyfriend's recent Instagram post

Rhea Ripley has maintained an on-screen relationship with fellow Judgment Day star Dominik Mysterio for a while now, but it seems that her heart still belongs to her real-life boyfriend, AEW's Buddy Matthews.

The two have affirmed many times that their relationship remains strong despite the promotional divide that separates their professional lives. The Eradicator has also never bothered to hide her attraction to the House of Black member.

This was on full display when Buddy Matthews posted a stunning picture of himself from a recent episode of AEW Collision on Instagram. The WWE Women's World Champion took to the comments section with the following message:

"God dam 🤤"

Buddy Matthews has been gaining steam with The House of Black on AEW TV lately. Meanwhile, Rhea Ripley is set to defend her title against Becky Lynch at WrestleMania XL next month.

Poll : Would you like to see Rhea and Buddy together on TV someday? Yes No 1 votes View Discussion