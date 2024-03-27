Rhea Ripley details Buddy Matthews' reaction to her success in WWE

WWE RAW star Rhea Ripley is in a relationship with AEW star Buddy Matthews. Ripley's career has taken off since she aligned with The Judgment Day, and she is scheduled for a marquee match at WrestleMania XL.

The Eradicator will be defending her Women's World Championship against Becky Lynch at WrestleMania. She main-evented Elimination Chamber 2024 and defeated Nia Jax in front of her fans in Australia.

Speaking on the Impaulsive podcast with United States Champion Logan Paul, Rhea Ripley was asked if her husband was jealous of her success given that he is in the same industry. Ripley revealed that Matthews was happy for her and knows how far she can go in WWE.

"He loves it. It doesn’t make him feel a negative way. He’s happy for me and also knows how far I can go in this company and how far his limitations are as well. Like, obviously it is a male dominated sport. There is only so many females in it, so if you show that you are different and connect with the crowd in a certain way, you are obviously going to skyrocket to the top," she said [From 11:27 - 11:57]

She added that The House of Black is growing in All Elite Wrestling, but WWE is a bigger platform and she can reach more people.

"For him, he’s been in WWE, wrestling for a long time. He hit a peak in WWE, over in AEW he’s doing well, and it is slowly growing. The House of Black is slowly growing and getting more steam. But he also knows that, at the end of the day, the platform that I am on, this might make a lot of people mad, but it is obviously higher. I feel like he doesn’t get threatened by that, and he says he doesn’t either so I trust him," added Rhea Ripley. [From 11:58 - 12:37]

Rhea Ripley on Dominik Mysterio's contributions in WWE

Rhea Ripley was asked about The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio and when it will be time for him to rise in the company.

Dirty Dom attacked Rey Mysterio this past Friday night on SmackDown. He is a former NXT North American Champion but has never won a singles title on the main roster.

During her interview on the Impaulsive podcast, Rhea Ripley was asked when it would be Dominik Mysterio's time in WWE. She noted that Mysterio works very hard and gets the most heat out of any superstar in the company.

"He's been working so hard for so long, people don't understand how much he actually does for the company. He's on every single show pretty much all of the time. He's always traveling, always grinding, and always having matches. He's the person in the company that gets the most heat every time he goes out there. He can't speak at all, and he can cut a promo. Which is so impressive because it is one: terrifying; two: he never gets the chance to really practice because people just boo him out of the building," said Rhea Ripley. [From 16:56 -17:23]

Rhea Ripley has had an impressive reign as Women's World Champion so far. It will be interesting to see if The Man can pull off the upset and dethrone Ripley at WrestleMania XL.

