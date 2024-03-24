Judgment Day member reacts to Dominik Mysterio attacking Rey Mysterio on SmackDown

On WWE SmackDown, Dominik Mysterio reignited his feud with his father, Rey Mysterio. This caught the attention of JD McDonagh.

Dominik and McDonagh are stablemates in The Judgment Day. The Irishman has often cornered "Dirty" Dom during his matches and has teamed up with him on multiple occasions.

On the blue brand this week, Rey Mysterio was in action against Santos Escobar. Despite the Latino World Order and Legado Del Fantasma being banned from ringside, Escobar found a way to secure a controversial victory, courtesy Dominik's interference.

Taking to Instagram, McDonagh reacted to his stablemate costing Rey his match against Escobar. The Irish Ace quoted SmackDown commentator Wade Barrett.

Screengrab of McDonagh's reaction, via his Instagram comment:

Expand Tweet

At WrestleMania 39, Dominik lost to his father in a highly anticipated singles match between them. The finish also involved Bad Bunny, who was on commentary duty for the match.

Damian Priest believes that Dominik Mysterio is the most underrated superstar

Damian Priest recently praised his Judgment Day stablemate, Dominik Mysterio, and labeled him 'underrated.'

Speaking on YoJoshMartinez, the one-half of the reigning Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions stated that the former NXT North American Champion is a talented in-ring performer.

Priest said:

"I'm going to keep it easy and biased. I'll go with my own crew. I think Dominik is underrated. I think, Dominik, people see him as the guy that was fun to boo him and then he gets in the ring, and I think he kinda [gets people] like 'Whoa, where did that come from?' He's good, he's really good and I think people forget that because they just known [sic] the guy that gets booed because it's fun to boo him. And you forget that he can go in the ring and he's very talented."

Dominik Mysterio and Rey Mysterio could cross paths once again at The Grandest Stage of Them All. The former's actions on WWE SmackDown could even lead to a tag team match at WrestleMania 40.

Poll : Would you like to see Dominik vs. Rey Mysterio II at WrestleMania 40? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion