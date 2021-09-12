"We talked a lot about AEW" - WWE Hall of Famer reveals the possibility of Ric Flair signing with AEW

Eric Bischoff recently discussed the possibility of Ric Flair signing with AEW during an episode of 83 Weeks. The WWE Hall of Famer recently met Flair but didn't ask if the latter was AEW bound.

Bischoff mentioned that Ric Flair still loves the business. The 'King of Controversy' believes Flair's signing would be a big deal for AEW.

Good Luck Tonight @AndradeElIdolo! Winning Is A Family Tradition! WOOOOO! pic.twitter.com/ZQSp0qsxkj — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) September 10, 2021

Although he could not confirm anything, Bischoff admitted that if there was an opportunity for Flair to work in AEW, the latter would definitely "jump on board." (H/T: Wrestling Inc)

“I’m not sure if that’s going to happen or not. I did spend quite a bit of time with Ric both Friday night and Saturday night, and we talked a lot about AEW. I didn’t ask Ric specifically if he was going to go. I figured if Ric wanted to share that information, he’d volunteer it. I didn’t want to ask. I know Ric. I’ve known Ric a long time, 25-30 years, and Ric loves the business today as much as he did 20 years ago. I think if there’s an opportunity there, I would be surprised if Ric didn’t jump on board. I’d be equally as surprised if Tony Khan and the folks over at AEW didn’t find a reason to not extend an offer to him. Ric is a very valuable asset," Bischoff said.

The Harder The Battle, The Sweeter The Victory! WOOOOO! pic.twitter.com/TYQyrFK30w — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) September 10, 2021

Could Ric Flair be on his way to AEW?

Ric Flair recently requested his release from WWE. Since his departure, Flair has appeared in NWA and in Lucha Libre AAA. He accompanied Andrade El Idolo on the latter.

Flair was in the corner of the former WWE Superstar during his title match against Kenny Omega at Triplemanía XXIX. However, Flair is yet to appear in AEW. Fans now have to wait and see if 'The Nature Boy' makes his way to the promotion or not.

