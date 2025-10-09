  • home icon
  • AEW
  • "We've become sad and pathetic"- Top AEW star lashes out at fan who takes a shot at FTR

"We've become sad and pathetic"- Top AEW star lashes out at fan who takes a shot at FTR

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Oct 09, 2025 17:14 GMT
FTR
FTR are former Tag Team Champions (Image credit: AEW's YouTube channel)

A fan recently took a shot at FTR. A top AEW star has now responded to the fan on social media.

Ad

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler joined All Elite Wrestling in 2020. Since joining the Jacksonville-based promotion, FTR has established themselves as one of the best tag teams in the world. They have won multiple tag titles across various promotions like AEW, AAA, ROH, and NJPW. However, Dax and Cash have not been in the tag title picture for a while. They last competed for the Tag Titles at Forbidden Door 2025. Therefore, when Dax said he doesn't have any regrets in his career, a fan took this opportunity to say that FTR has become a cosplay version of themselves since they've been drinking Tony Khan's Kool-Aid.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Dax Harwood responded to the fan by listing out their accomplishments since joining Tony Khan's promotion. He also posted pictures from some of FTR's most embarrassing moments in WWE.

"Hell yeah brotha! We’ve become sad and pathetic, cosplaying a “once great tag team”. No, not the Briscoes trilogy, or Aussie Open match, or 58 minutes with BCG, or holding 3 world titles simultaneously. No, none of those while drinking AEW Kool-Aid. I bet this was our “good old days” to you?"
Ad

Is Triple H getting overconfident? Here are the signs!

Check out his tweet here:

Ad

AEW's Dax Harwood claimed that FTR is better than Street Profits

Based on accomplishments and title wins alone, FTR can stake a claim to being one of the greatest tag teams of all time. Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler also feel that there is no one better than them.

Dax Harwood asked fans on social media if there was any other tag team better than FTR. A fan suggested that Street Profits, DIY, and Motor City Machine Guns are better. Dax quickly dismissed the fan, stating that FTR was better than all those teams.

Ad
"Yes. Please keep naming teams until one that’s better than us comes up."

It will be interesting to see what's next for FTR in AEW.

About the author
Sunil Joseph

Sunil Joseph

Twitter icon

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sunil Joseph
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications