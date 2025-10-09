"We've become sad and pathetic"- Top AEW star lashes out at fan who takes a shot at FTR

A fan recently took a shot at FTR. A top AEW star has now responded to the fan on social media.Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler joined All Elite Wrestling in 2020. Since joining the Jacksonville-based promotion, FTR has established themselves as one of the best tag teams in the world. They have won multiple tag titles across various promotions like AEW, AAA, ROH, and NJPW. However, Dax and Cash have not been in the tag title picture for a while. They last competed for the Tag Titles at Forbidden Door 2025. Therefore, when Dax said he doesn't have any regrets in his career, a fan took this opportunity to say that FTR has become a cosplay version of themselves since they've been drinking Tony Khan's Kool-Aid.Dax Harwood responded to the fan by listing out their accomplishments since joining Tony Khan's promotion. He also posted pictures from some of FTR's most embarrassing moments in WWE.&quot;Hell yeah brotha! We’ve become sad and pathetic, cosplaying a “once great tag team”. No, not the Briscoes trilogy, or Aussie Open match, or 58 minutes with BCG, or holding 3 world titles simultaneously. No, none of those while drinking AEW Kool-Aid. I bet this was our “good old days” to you?&quot;Check out his tweet here:AEW's Dax Harwood claimed that FTR is better than Street ProfitsBased on accomplishments and title wins alone, FTR can stake a claim to being one of the greatest tag teams of all time. Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler also feel that there is no one better than them.Dax Harwood asked fans on social media if there was any other tag team better than FTR. A fan suggested that Street Profits, DIY, and Motor City Machine Guns are better. Dax quickly dismissed the fan, stating that FTR was better than all those teams.&quot;Yes. Please keep naming teams until one that’s better than us comes up.&quot;It will be interesting to see what's next for FTR in AEW.