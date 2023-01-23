"Weakest on paper lineup" - Jim Cornette blasts AEW Dynamite main event featuring debuting former WWE star

AEW has made an unfortunate reputation for itself by featuring numerous former WWE Superstars, and the recent Dynamite showcased Kushida's debut in the promotion. However, Jim Cornette wasn't happy about the bout and voiced why he believed it was a bad segment.

Kushida recently responded to Darby Allin's TNT Open Challenge, making him the next star to take on AEW's daredevil. Fans online had nothing but praise for the bout, but Cornette believed the bout featured no prominent names, especially since it was the Dynamite main event.

During The Jim Cornette Experience, the former wrestling manager questioned the total Dynamite viewership, speculating that some fans stuck through until Darby vs. Kushida in hopes of a Jay Briscoe tribute.

"Have we hit our bottom? Is this the number of people who are gonna put up with anything? Or did a large number of people [think] they might see something about Jay Briscoe on this program? But this is the weakest on paper lineup that they have ever put on television. MJF was in a pre-tape?" [01:12:01 onward]

Konnan also gave his take on the match but instead focused on how AEW presented KUSHIDA. According to the veteran, the promotion made the same mistake with him as it did with other stars since he wasn't advertised or featured before his appearance.

Jim Cornette was also not too impressed with Saraya and Toni Storm's heel turns on AEW Dynamite

Saraya's AEW debut was initially seen as a major positive for the young promotion, as many anticipated her run going forward. Unfortunately, one bad promo and criticism of her first match has seemingly changed her appeal to some fans and Jim Cornette as well.

During the same episode, Cornette questioned the decision to make Saraya turn heel and speculated that it could have been due to her poorly received booking.

"Three months later, she’s a f**king heel by popular demand? Was it the rotton booking that accidentally made it necessary or was this the idea that they had and they pulled it off to perfection?" [01:10:18 onward]

It remains to be seen what the next chapter for Sarya and Toni Storm will be, but going by Cornette's reaction to the heel turn segment and Darby Allin's match, it'll take a lot to convince the veteran that it will be good.

