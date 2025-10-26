“Welcome back, Andrade”- Fans go berserk after WWE suddenly drops a cryptic video hinting a major arrival

WWE recently put out a cryptic video hinting at a major arrival. Fans have now reacted to this cryptic post.Andrade was unceremoniously released from World Wrestling Entertainment a few weeks ago due to multiple wellness policy violations. Following his departure from the sports entertainment juggernaut, El Idolo showed up in AEW and even joined The Don Callis Family. At that time, it was believed that since El Idolo would not be paid his 90-day salary, he didn't have to serve his non-compete clause. However, WWE reached out to Andrade and informed him that he needed to serve his non-compete. Hence, he was taken off AEW TV after just one appearance.Meanwhile, WWE recently put out a cryptic video showcasing a man walking in formal shows, hinting at a major arrival. Fans have since commented that this video could be related to Andrade's return. Check out some of the reactions below:Screengrab of fans' reactions (Image credit: Wrestle Ops' X account)David Otunga stated how Andrade could deal a massive blow to WWEThings have been going from bad to worse for Andrade. After El Idolo reportedly violated his non-compete clause by showing up in AEW, it was reported that WWE could prevent him from competing for up to a year. However, this could come back to bite them.According to David Otunga, if Andrade took the sports entertainment juggernaut to court over this, the judge would likely side with him and throw out the entire clause in the contract.&quot;They don’t want talent to take them to court and challenge this because a judge would likely rule this invalid. The fact that you’re preventing somebody from working to support themselves in their given field for an entire year and you’re not compensating them… I don’t know how they could enforce this. If he were to take this to court, I think a judge is very likely to rule in his favor and just throw out the entire clause in the contract. You can’t prevent somebody from earning a living for an entire year,” said Otunga. [H/T: WrestlePurists' X handle]It will be interesting to see when Andrade will be allowed to wrestle again.