Andrade could deal a serious blow to WWE if he pulls off a major move, says former WWE star

By Debangshu Nath
Modified Oct 22, 2025 09:36 GMT
Andrade might not be allowed to wrestle for a year. (Image via AEW Facebook)
Andrade might not be allowed to wrestle for a year. (Image via AEW Facebook)

Former WWE star Andrade is in trouble. He recently parted ways with the Stamford-based company and made a shocking AEW return on the October 1, 2025, episode of Dynamite by attacking Kenny Omega. Furthermore, he joined The Don Callis Family.

After the 35-year-old's All Elite Wrestling comeback, Wrestling Observer Newsletter dropped a huge bomb. According to the website, the former NXT Champion had a non-compete clause upon termination in his WWE contract. By appearing on AEW within a month of World Wrestling Entertainment release, he violated it. The Stamford-based company sent a cease-and-desist letter to the Tony Khan-led promotion, and the Mexican star might not be allowed to wrestle for a year.

Interestingly, according to former WWE star David Otunga, if Andrade took World Wrestling Entertainment to court for the above matter, the sports entertainment juggernaut could face a massive blow. This is because the former tag team champion believes that the court will rule in favor of El Idolo.

"They don’t want talent to take them to court and challenge this because a judge would likely rule this invalid. The fact that you’re preventing somebody from working to support themselves in their given field for an entire year and you’re not compensating them… I don’t know how they could enforce this. If he were to take this to court, I think a judge is very likely to rule in his favor and just throw out the entire clause in the contract. You can’t prevent somebody from earning a living for an entire year.” said Otunga. [H/T: WrestlePurists' X handle]
Former WWE star Andrade's career achievements

Andrade is best known for his time in World Wrestling Entertainment and CMLL. In the Stamford-based company, he held the NXT Championship once, the Speed Championship once, and the United States Championship once.

The 35-year-old is also a former CMLL Universal Champion, a former CMLL World Tag Team Champion, and a former CMLL World Trios Champion. It remains to be seen what the future holds for him, especially in AEW.

Edited by Debangshu Nath
