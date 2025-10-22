Andrade could deal a serious blow to WWE if he pulls off a major move, says former WWE star

Former WWE star Andrade is in trouble. He recently parted ways with the Stamford-based company and made a shocking AEW return on the October 1, 2025, episode of Dynamite by attacking Kenny Omega. Furthermore, he joined The Don Callis Family. After the 35-year-old's All Elite Wrestling comeback, Wrestling Observer Newsletter dropped a huge bomb. According to the website, the former NXT Champion had a non-compete clause upon termination in his WWE contract. By appearing on AEW within a month of World Wrestling Entertainment release, he violated it. The Stamford-based company sent a cease-and-desist letter to the Tony Khan-led promotion, and the Mexican star might not be allowed to wrestle for a year. Interestingly, according to former WWE star David Otunga, if Andrade took World Wrestling Entertainment to court for the above matter, the sports entertainment juggernaut could face a massive blow. This is because the former tag team champion believes that the court will rule in favor of El Idolo. &quot;They don’t want talent to take them to court and challenge this because a judge would likely rule this invalid. The fact that you’re preventing somebody from working to support themselves in their given field for an entire year and you’re not compensating them… I don’t know how they could enforce this. If he were to take this to court, I think a judge is very likely to rule in his favor and just throw out the entire clause in the contract. You can’t prevent somebody from earning a living for an entire year.” said Otunga. [H/T: WrestlePurists' X handle]Former WWE star Andrade's career achievements Andrade is best known for his time in World Wrestling Entertainment and CMLL. In the Stamford-based company, he held the NXT Championship once, the Speed Championship once, and the United States Championship once. The 35-year-old is also a former CMLL Universal Champion, a former CMLL World Tag Team Champion, and a former CMLL World Trios Champion. It remains to be seen what the future holds for him, especially in AEW.