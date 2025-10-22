  • home icon
  Andrade issues scathing statement after fan levels shocking accusation against him

Andrade issues scathing statement after fan levels shocking accusation against him

By Enzo Curabo
Modified Oct 22, 2025 00:59 GMT
Andrade is currently in a complicated situation regarding his contract status
Andrade is currently in a complicated situation regarding his contract status [photo: allelitewrestling.com]

Andrade has taken to social media to address several bold accusations made by fans. This comes following his current status in the business, which is full of complications.

The luchador made a brief appearance during the 6th Anniversary Show of AEW Dynamite, attacking Kenny Omega and revealing that he was the latest member of the Don Callis Family. This was short-lived as he has not been seen since then. Reports have surfaced regarding his contract status, and due to a breach in his WWE contract, he has one year of not competing.

A fan has taken to X/Twitter to provide their speculation on the Andrade situation. They claimed that he may be involved with the cartel or any crime group. The luchador responded to his egregious claim and urged everyone to stop making things up.

"What?? Tranquilo amigo!! Will everyone please stop making things up?!" Andrade wrote.

The fan deleted their original post, but it seems like the former WWE Superstar wants people to know the full context, as he attached a screenshot of the deleted post.

Andrade speaks about being in a tag team with Rey Fenix in WWE

Before he departed from WWE, the promotion put him in an interesting pairing alongside Rey Fenix. The two luchadors have shared the ring in the past in AEW, but this was their first time teaming up with one another.

During a recent Instagram Story, he spoke about his partnership with Fenix and how things were always light and relaxed. He mentioned how this had led them to become good friends. In the ring, they were on a roll and looked to be potential champions at one point. Unfortunately, they ended up splitting much earlier than hoped.

“(Fenix) brought out my angel. When we were wrestling, we always talked about stories and what we were going to eat for dinner later. We were always relaxed and thinking about new things to do. We became good friends.” [H/T - WrestlePurists on X]

Andrade's situation remains a work in progress, as there is no clear indication whether this will have a resolution anytime soon. It will be interesting to see what AEW does, seeing as he won't be able to compete for a year.

