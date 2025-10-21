Andrade makes first comments about his relationship with Rey Fenix after WWE departure

  • home icon
By Anurag Mukherjee
Modified Oct 21, 2025 04:04 GMT
Andrade was fired by WWE in September 2025 [Image Credits: WWE's website]

Andrade was let go by WWE last month in controversial fashion. El Idolo recently opened up on his experience competing alongside former All Elite Wrestling name, Rey Fenix.

Since around May this year, Andrade began teaming with Rey Fenix in WWE, after the latter jumped ship from AEW to the Stamford-based company and made his debut earlier in April. Over the next few months, the duo would battle and pick up wins over teams like Los Garza, DIY, Fraxiom and American Made. They even challenged The Wyatt Sicks for the WWE Tag Team Titles, and unsuccessfully competed in a Six-Pack TLC bout for the belts at SummerSlam Sunday this past August, in what turned out to be Andrade's last match for the sports entertainment juggernaut.

El Idolo was fired by WWE reportedly after several wellness violations in September. Although he returned to AEW on the Sixth Anniversary edition of Dynamite, he has not been featured since, owing to the Triple H-led promotion sending All Elite Wrestling a cease-and-desist letter because Andrade had supposedly violated his non-compete clause.

Amidst his ongoing legally-enforced hiatus, the former NXT Champion recently took to his Instagram story to discuss his experience of teaming with Rey Fenix, showering praise on the former AEW International Champion and disclosing how the two developed a close friendship.

“(Fenix) brought out my angel. When we were wrestling, we always talked about stories and what we were going to eat for dinner later. We were always relaxed and thinking about new things to do. We became good friends.” [H/T - WrestlePurists on X]
After finishing up his first All Elite Wrestling run in 2023, Andrade had rejoined WWE as an entrant in the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble. Following a brief stint on Monday Night RAW during which he feuded with The Judgement Day, the luchador was moved to Friday Night Smackdown, where he competed in a best of seven series with Carmelo Hayes and even attempted to capture the United States Championship.

The Mexican grappler also tried to become Mr. Money in the Bank both in 2024 and in 2025, but failed. He was unsuccessful at winning this year's Royal Rumble, as well as the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal later in April.

What Andrade has been up to since his WWE exit

Shortly after being fired by WWE, Andrade made his AEW return on the Six Year Anniversary edition of AEW Dynamite, blindsiding Kenny Omega and joining the Don Callis Family. Some time later, he travelled to Tijuana, where he defeated DMT Azul to capture The Crash World Heavyweight Championship.

Recent reports have claimed that El Idolo's current hiatus stems from his non-compete clause, whose terms could keep him out of action for a whole year.

