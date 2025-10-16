Reason behind Andrade’s AEW absence revealed; could be involved in legal trouble with WWE - Reports

The latest report provided the actual reason why Andrade has been absent from AEW after his recent return following his WWE release. The star could reportedly be in legal trouble with the Stamford-based promotion.Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez revealed the reason behind Andrade El Idolo's absence from Tony Khan's promotion. Andrade left AEW at the end of 2023 after his first run in order to return to the WWE later. However, El Idolo's second run with the Stamford-based promotion lasted only over a year as his departure was announced last month.Following his exit, Andrade El Idolo made his shocking return to All Elite Wrestling two weeks ago. However, El Idolo is nowhere to be seen since his return on Dynamite, and fans have been wondering where he is. Meanwhile, Bryan Alvarez and Dave Meltzer provided a shocking update on Andrade's absence.Speaking on the Wrestling Observer Radio recently, Bryan Alvarez reported that Andrade is not hurt or fired, but there are some issues regarding his non-compete clause with the WWE:“I was told that Andrade is not hurt. He didn’t get himself fired. Apparently something is up involving his WWE non-compete. When he was fired, remember we were told WWE didn’t care.”Dave Meltzer further added that WWE sent the Tony Khan-led promotion a letter regarding Andrade's non-compete clause, as the company believed there was no such clause before putting him on TV:“That is what I’ve been hearing was WWE sent a letter and AEW obviously didn’t know. AEW obviously believed that there was no non-compete,” Meltzer noted. [H/T WOR]Andrade El Idolo joined a top AEW faction upon his returnUpon his shocking return to All Elite Wrestling two weeks ago on Dynamite, Andrade El Idolo attacked Kenny Omega from behind. He was also revealed as the newest member of the top faction, the Don Callis Family.Many fans expected a singles encounter between Andrade and Kenny Omega for WrestleDream 2025, but the match hasn't been announced for the pay-per-view this Saturday. Only time will tell when Andrade will be back on TV.