  • OFFICIAL: WWE Championship Match Set For Halloween Havoc

By Matthew Serocki
Modified Oct 22, 2025 02:47 GMT
Two huge stars are set to clash at Halloween Havoc. (Image Credit: WWE.com).
After chaos ensued last week between NXT Champion Ricky Saints and former Champion Trick Williams, Ava made sure both men signed the contract for their title match at this weekend's Halloween Havoc.

The match will mark the former AEW star's first defense as champion after dethroning Oba Femi at No Mercy in September. If Williams wins, he'll become a three-time NXT Champion.

Williams claimed he didn't want to agree to a match for Halloween Havoc last week. He chose to do it on his own time since he's the self-proclaimed biggest star in NXT. Trick Willy reiterated that statement, claiming he's carried the brand on his back but didn't need NXT.

Ricky Saints fires back ahead of Halloween Havoc

Saints didn't let Trick off the hook, claiming that it was exciting when Trick held the title. The main issue, however, was that the arrogant Hollywood Trick was complacent as champion.

The champion passionately fired back that Trick wouldn't have survived the grind on the independent scene that got him to NXT.

Trick kept trash-talking, claiming Saints was nothing more than a Trick Williams stunt double, and that he was trying to replace him despite Saints wrestling for over a decade.

Those words only fired up The Absolute One even more since he is now the NXT Champion and the face of the brand that Trick once ruled over. He claimed NXT was his house now and that he'd be kicking Trick out at Halloween Havoc.

Ava remained in the ring to witness the exchange. The rivals shared a heated face-to-face staredown until security pulled Saints back. It allowed Trick to hit him with a cheap shot.

The champ had the last laugh, however, putting the former TNA World Champion through the table in the ring. He then stood over his brash challenger, holding up the title ahead of the big title match.

Matthew Serocki

Matt Serocki is a sports journalist from outside of Boston, Massachusetts who has written about sports for a local newspaper, the MetroWest Daily News.

Matt has written about professional wrestling for the past year but has been writing lyrics, short stories and novels in his spare time. He writes around 30-50 articles per month.

During his time on writing for Sportskeeda, Matt has written about a variety of topics including the history of the business as well as about the current stars and product. He follows numerous promotions like the WWE, AEW, ROH, MLW, NJPW, Championship Wrestling from Hollywood and WOW.

Studied Communications with a focus on writing at Framingham State University from 2000-2004.

Edited by Matthew Serocki
