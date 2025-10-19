  • home icon
Congratulations to former member of WWE’s Original Nexus, David Otunga

By Love Verma
Published Oct 19, 2025 01:57 GMT
David Otunga is a former member of The Nexus. [Image credits: WWE.com]
David Otunga is a former WWE Tag Team Champion. [Image credits: WWE.com]

Congratulations to former WWE star David Otunga, as his wife is pregnant with their upcoming child.

The 45-year-old star is well known for his in-ring work in the company, especially during his time as part of The Nexus. He was involved in high-profile storylines and matches, and even won the WWE Tag Team Championship.

The last time he competed in a WWE ring was on July 5, 2015, where he lost to R-Truth at a WWE Live SummerSlam Heatwave tour house show.

Recently, David took to his official Instagram account to share a video with his wife.

The couple can be seen dancing to a song, with David flaunting his wife's baby bump by using the Baby Mama Dance song on the Instagram reel. This confirms that the former Nexus member's wife is pregnant and they are expecting a child soon.

You can check out the Instagram reel below:

After his run as The Nexus member, Otunga worked as a commentator in the Stamford-based promotion and also served as a pre-show panelist. His last appearance on commentary was on the August 20, 2019, episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

For those who might not know, David is also a former two-time Tag Team Champion. First, he won the title with John Cena as Nexus and later with Michael McGillicutty (aka Curtis Axel).

We at Sportskeeda Wrestling send our best wishes and congratulations to David and his wife on their upcoming baby.

Former WWE star David Otunga is ready for an in-ring comeback

It's been almost a decade since Otunga last competed in the squared circle. In a conversation with TMZ's Inside The Ring podcast, the star discussed his in-ring comeback after being on hiatus for nearly 10 years.

He confirmed that he isn't suffering from any injury, and if the storyline makes sense and the price is right, then he is ready for a comeback.

"Thankfully I haven't had any (injuries). But yeah, that's something I would do if the storyline was right, price was right. ... Hey, if somebody offers me," he said.

It remains to be seen whether World Wrestling Entertainment has any plans for David Otunga. Also, if he returns to the squared circle, it could lead to a potential reunion with Wade Barrett in the near future.

