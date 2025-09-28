Forgotten member of WWE's Original Nexus ready to come out of retirement after 10-year absence

The Nexus is one of the biggest "what ifs" in WWE history due to how they quickly made their presence felt before crashing back down. An original member of the group who retired a decade ago is open to coming out of retirement.

The eight original members of The Nexus were Wade Barrett, David Otunga, Heath Slater, Darren Young, Justin Gabriel, Skip Sheffield, Daniel Bryan and Michael Tarver.

Speaking on TMZ's Inside The Ring podcast, Otunga opened up about the possibility of returning to the ring after a 10-year absence. He hasn't wrestled since July 2015, when he lost to R-Truth in a house show in Illinois. His last televised match was at WrestleMania XXX in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

"I haven't had any (injuries), thankfully. But yeah, that's something I would do if the storyline was right, price was right. ... Hey, if somebody offers me," Otunga said.

David Otunga stayed in WWE after his last match in 2015 and worked different roles, from being a host to an analyst to a commentator. He left the company in 2019 and went on to pursue a career in acting. He's a lawyer since before becoming a pro wrestler, but it's unclear if he's still practicing or not.

Where are all the rest of the original members of The Nexus?

The leader of The Nexus was Wade Barrett, who is still with WWE as a commentator but is currently on hiatus. Daniel Bryan is with AEW as a full-time commentator and is semi-retired from in-ring competition. Darren Young is signed to NJPW and NWA, while Skip Sheffield, more famously known as Ryback, has been retired since 2018.

Heath Slater and Justin Gabriel are still working on the independent circuit, while Michael Tarver has been retired since 2021. Tarver also has a music career as a Christian rapper. He signed with a record label in 2022.

Other previous members of The Nexus following multiple reiterations include John Cena, CM Punk, Michael McGillicutty (Curtis Axel), Husky Harris (Bray Wyatt) and Mason Ryan.

