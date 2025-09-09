Real reason for Wade Barrett's replacement after controversy officially revealed on RAW, by top name

Wade Barrett was not present on WWE SmackDown, as Michael Cole and Corey Graves filled in for him and Joe Tessitore. He was also not on RAW, as the star was revealed to be taking a break from WWE. The real reason has now been discussed.

Barrett is going to be off the road for a while, as announced on WWE RAW tonight. Joe Tessitore opened the show and revealed that he was on vacation for a while and that he would not be back for a while. This comes after a controversy, where it was speculated that he had been replaced due to an issue with Nikki Bella, but that was not the case at all. In the meantime, Corey Graves will be filling in that spot, and he said that it was great to be working with him.
"Wade Barrett is on a well-deserved vacation. But the man who does everything in our company is right here. Corey Graves, my man, it is so great to be with you.'

Graves also talked about it. He made fun of the reports talking about Wade Barrett being punished by WWE for his comments recently and how he had been "exiled". He then revealed that it was crazy that it was not the case after all, but he was happy to be working with Tessitore on RAW and filling in for him.

"It's so weird, the internet told me Wade Barrett had been exiled to some faraway island. I am not really sure what that is about. I'm happy to be here, and I'm excited to work alongside you," Graves said.
Wade Barrett is one of the biggest stars on the commentary team

While Barrett has not been part of WWE SmackDown and this week's RAW, he will be back soon. The star has quickly become one of the top talents in the company after he started commentating.

The star has shown that he can work with anyone on the commentary team, and the personality that he brings to the show has been a revelation for everyone as well.

