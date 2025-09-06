Bad News for Wade Barrett after Replacement

Wade Barrett may have put the Bad News character behind him, but it seems that there is some bad news for the star tonight. WWE SmackDown saw a change made tonight.Wade Barrett has made a mark on SmackDown and, in general, as one of the best commentators on the show. Working with Joe Tessitore, the chemistry between the two stars has seen them both get recognition for their work. Tonight, on WWE SmackDown, though, Barrett and Tessitore were nowhere to be seen. Instead, joining Michael Cole on the commentary desk was none other than Corey Graves.They confirmed that they would be commentating on SmackDown in the coming months. While Tessitore has worked with ESPN regarding Football, the same is not true for Wade Barrett. His absence was not explained on the show either. Fans will have to wait to see if he comes back.Peter Kayvee @peterkayveeLINKNo Wade Barrett or Joe Tess for the next couple of months??? Why? #smackdownThe fact that this is happening after a public callout by Nikki Bella was not lost among the fans, with them wondering why he was not at the show. This may be a shuffle, with Barrett a part of the RAW commentary team instead, but there is no such confirmation. Joe Tessitore does Football work on Saturdays, so they may be part of the red brand.Wade Barrett and Nikki Bella Had an Argument EarlierNikki Bella decided to call out Wade Barrett for comments made during the Clash in Paris pre-show, without her then accusing him of avoiding her as well during WWE RAW, and not speaking with her.Barrett was not happy with this and made it clear that he was open to talking with her, and did not appreciate the callout being on the podcast.The two have since spoken and settled their issues.&quot;Great news, fight fans.. @NikkiAndBrie and I have spoken, we’ve smoothed things over, and I’ve graciously been allowed back into the Bella Army. Fully paid-up member since FCW 2008 🤝🏻🍷 A difference of perspective - to which we are all entitled - but to be clear, some of the personal abuse that gets sent to Nikki on here is reprehensible and completely out of line, so let’s cut that out immediately.&quot;The two stars are now on the same page again.