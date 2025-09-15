  • home icon
Pitch made for The Nexus' WWE return after 14 years

By Sidharth Sachdeva
Published Sep 15, 2025 08:08 GMT
The Nexus (Image Credits: wwe.com)
The Nexus (Image Credits: wwe.com)

The Nexus' WWE run left a sour taste in everyone's mouths. After a nearly 14-year absence, David Otunga has pitched the idea of the group getting back together one last time.

In the summer of 2010, eight rookies from NXT, led by Wade Barrett, ran roughshod over the main roster. The Nexus made John Cena's life a living hell leading up to SummerSlam, the infamous night that sealed the fate of the group.

Speaking on The F Y'all podcast with C.T. Fletcher, David Otunga called The Nexus losing to John Cena a "disaster." He revealed that The Cenation Leader was the only person who refused to do the job.

"Yes, it's yeah, it's the same for all of us in the Nexus, like we were the hottest thing running, and they knew that, and then it was so bad that, um, okay, the SummerSlam thing, that was a disaster. We should have won that. That completely cut the legs out from under us... And that's the thing, everybody agreed, but one person - John Cena."
WWE's huge mistake with John Cena revealed - Watch Here!

Otunga said it would be a crying shame if Cena retired without facing The Nexus. The 45-year-old wrestler also pitched a WWE return scenario for The Nexus, in which they would exact revenge on the 17-time world champion.

"I think it's a travesty if he retires without the Nexus coming back to whoop his a**. I think that's what should happen. He should be about to [cut a promo]. Then all of a sudden, who's come to the crowd, who pops up on the ring? Boom, it's payback. It's your receipt. Our receipt."
You can check out the full interview below:

youtube-cover
The Nexus nearly returned to WWE in 2020

Speaking on The VP Show, Darren Young revealed that The Nexus was slated to return at WrestleMania 36.

"If Nexus would've come back... and who knows what would've happened, but we were scheduled to come back for WrestleMania [36]."

Unfortunately, the idea fizzled out due to the pandemic. With only three months left in John Cena's WWE farewell tour, could Triple H bring back The Nexus to renew a decade-old rivalry? Only time will tell.

If you use quotes from the first half of the article, please credit The F Y'all podcast and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

