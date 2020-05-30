Former WWE Superstar reveals Nexus was scheduled to return at WrestleMania 36

"You are either NEXUS or you are against US"

Almost ten years ago in the summer of 2010, the WWE Universe was introduced to a faction of young Superstars who called themselves the Nexus and ran wild over anyone who came in their path. While the faction didn't last long, it provided many interesting segments and rivalries that fans still remember to this day.

Former WWE Superstar Darren Young recently spoke to the VP Show and made a major revelation that WWE had planned the return of Nexus at WrestleMania 36 this year which was scheduled to take place in Tampa.

"If Nexus would've come back... and who knows what would've happened, but we were scheduled to come back for WrestleMania. Yeah, this year's WrestleMania in Tampa."

Just imagine the pop if Nexus returned at Wrestlemania 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/AaOI60u6wp — Danial (@Daniel_Heel998) May 29, 2020

Unfortunately, as we all know, the COVID-19 pandemic forced WWE to change all their plans and the company was forced to air WrestleMania 36 from the Performance Center in Orlando, without a crowd. The Nexus reunion was also scrapped due to the same reason.

The Nexus in WWE

The Nexus was originally an eight-man faction including the contestants from NXT's first season in 2010. They invaded the Viewer's choice edition of Monday Night RAW on June 7, 2010 during the main event match between the then WWE Champion John Cena and CM Punk. They went on to attack not just these two Superstars but also everyone else around the ring - including Jerry Lawler, Matt Striker, the ring announcer Justin Roberts.

They went on to feud with top Superstars of WWE and established themselves as the 'future' of the business. At one point, the original leader of the faction Wade Barrett defeated John Cena at Hell in a Cell 2010 and forced him to join the Nexus.

The original eight-man faction of the Nexus included Wade Barrett, Daniel Bryan, Darren Young, Skip Sheffield (aka Ryback), Michael Tarver, Justin Gabriel, Heath Slater, and David Otunga. They were later joined by Husky Harris (aka Bray Wyatt) and Michael McGillicutty (aka Curtis Axel). The stable was disbanded after a year-long run in August 2011.