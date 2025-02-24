Two former OG Nexus members ready to return to WWE to get the band back together with Wade Barrett

The Nexus reuniting in WWE is a conversation that refuses to go away. Two former original Nexus members recently teased the idea of getting the band back together for one last run. Heath Slater and David Otunga are willing to re-form The Nexus.

The OG Nexus led by Wade Barrett took WWE by storm back in 2010. However, the faction was marred by poor booking, which resulted in the stable disbanding a year later. Their loss to Team Cena at SummerSlam was seen as the final nail in the coffin. Almost a decade later, some fans are hoping to see the Nexus reunite in WWE, especially now that Wade Barrett is back in his old stomping grounds.

Last week, the British star spotted a Nexus sign in the crowd during SmackDown and posted an interesting message on his Instagram handle. Heath Slater took quick notice of it and dropped a comment on his post, saying:

"I've been telling you to call the boys."

David Otunga also chimed in and said he's got his Nexus armband ready.

"I've got my armband ready."

Check out their exchange below:

Heath Slater has a message for Triple H regarding a potential Nexus reunion in WWE

In a recent interview with Lucha Libre Online, Heath Slater revealed that he along with several former Nexus members are currently free agents waiting for an opportunity.

"Trust me, I know (On Wade Barrett still in WWE) CM Punk's there, even like guys that was filtering in and out, like brother. Darren Young doesn't have a contract. I don't have a contract. P.J. [Justin Gabriel] don't have a contract. Tarver don't have a contract. DB [Daniel Bryan] is in AEW, but he can get placed with Punk, you know, Wade Barrett, you know, like the people are there. It's just, 'Hey, man, pick up the phone call. My number hasn't changed," he added.

Wade Barrett has transitioned into a full-time commentator since returning to the Stamford-based promotion.

However, he has since clarified he isn't retired from in-ring competition and would be open to returning to the ring if the creative made sense.

