"Welcome back”- Tony Khan sends a message following major name’s AEW in-ring return after over 3 months

Tony Khan has been doing a great job at running All Elite Wrestling as of late. After an incredible weekend in Toronto for All Out last week, the AEW President delivered action-packed episodes of Dynamite and Collision, featuring returns and surprises. Recently, Khan sent a message from one of these stars who made his in-ring return this week at Collision.Komander recently made his in-ring return to AEW Collision this week. His last match in the ring before this week's show was on the June 4, 2025, episode of Dynamite. However, next week, the luchador suffered a legitimate injury after being attacked by The Hurt Syndicate. But this week, he competed in the ring for the first time in months, where he faced Kyle Fletcher for the AEW TNT Title.While the 26-year-old star sustained a loss, he put on a tough fight against The Protostar. Taking to X, Tony Khan shared a few words for Komander following the show. The AEW President simply welcomed back in a warm and positive tone after a long break.&quot;Welcome back, Komander!&quot; he wroteCheck out his X post below:Tony Khan expresses excitement for next week's episode of AEW DynamiteNext week, AEW is set to host a special 6th anniversary episode of AEW Dynamite. Tony Khan has booked a packed card for this huge show, featuring top names and champions. Ahead of next week's episode, Khan expressed his excitement over this major show.Hangman Page will team up with The Opps next week to take on Death Riders on Dynamite. In the comment section of the post promoting, Khan wrote that he believes the trios match is going to be awesome. He added that he cannot wait for the 6th anniversary of Dynamite, sparking a wave of excitement among the fans.&quot;I personally thought that this was awesome! #AEWCollision I’m very excited for the Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite 6-Year Anniversary Show On @TBSNetwork + HBO Max THIS WEDNESDAY!&quot; he wroteCheck out his X post below:Tony Khan @TonyKhanLINKI personally thought that this was awesome! #AEWCollision I’m very excited for the Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite 6-Year Anniversary Show On @TBSNetwork + HBO Max THIS WEDNESDAY!With that said, Khan has built a strong card for next week's show. Alongside the trios match, Kyle Fletcher will put his TNT Championship on the line against a mystery opponent. Moreover, Darby Allin will team up with Kris Statlander to take on Wheeler Yuta and Marina Shafir in a Mixed Tornado Tag Team Match