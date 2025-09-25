Tony Khan announces huge Mixed Tornado Tag Match for AEW Dynamite next week

The AEW President, Tony Khan officially announced a big mixed tag team match for next week's Dynamite. The match has been announced following the events that transpired this week.After winning the AEW Women's World Championship at All Out 2025, Kris Statlander was set for her first title defense in the main event of Dynamite this week against Mina Shirakawa. Statlander managed to successfully retain her title before she finally refused to join the Death Riders by taking out Wheeler Yuta after months of teasing.Towards the end of the show, Darby Allin also confronted the Death Riders with a flamethrower in his hand, as he is not done with the faction after a hellacious encounter with Jon Moxley at All Out. After all the chaos at the end of this week's Dynamite, Tony Khan announced a mixed tornado tag match.Taking to X, Khan announced that the team of Darby Allin and Kris Statlander will take on the team of Wheeler Yuta and Marina Shafir of the Death Riders in a mixed tornado tag encounter next week at the 6-year anniversary episode of Dyanmite:&quot;Wednesday, 10/1 #AEWDynamite 6-Year Anniversary Show Tornado Mixed Tag AEW Women’s World Champion @CallMeKrisStat/@DarbyAllin vs @MarinaShafir /@WheelerYuta Statlander made it clear she isn’t joining The DeathRiders! She will team with Darby to fight Marina/Yuta THIS WEDNESDAY!&quot; Tony announced.Tony Khan unveiled brand new AEW titles on DynamiteThis past Wednesday on Dynamite, Tony Khan appeared on AEW TV after quite a while for a special announcement. Tony commended the strong women's division of his promotion throughout this year before unveiling brand new titles for them.Khan announced that AEW will crown the inaugural Women's World Tag Team Champions this year before asking Renee Paquette to unveil the beautiful new title belts.There were speculations regarding the AEW Women's World Tag Team Championships for the past few months. It will be interesting to see which team becomes the inaugural Women's World Tag Team Champions.