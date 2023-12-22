"Welcome back, wife" - Skye Blue sends a message to her next opponent, who will be returning to AEW after a 9-month absence

The rising female AEW star Skye Blue has a sweet message for her opponent on Rampage this week, who will be making her return on TV after a long absence.

Skye Blue has been on an upward spiral lately, and she is currently thriving as one of the most prominent wrestlers in AEW's women's division. She recently challenged for the Women's World Title in a losing effort. Later, Skye turned heel and joined forces with Julia Hart on Collision last week.

Skye is also set to team up with Julia in a tag team match against the team of Abadon and a returning Thunder Rosa this Saturday on Collision. Before that, she is set for singles action on Rampage against a returning star, Queen Aminata, who had been absent from TV for the past nine months.

Skye had a ton of history with Aminata, so she seems excited for the match on Rampage this week. Taking to Twitter, Skye Blue shared her excitement by welcoming Queen Aminata back with the following message:

"Welcome back wife."

AEW star opened up about what she wants to do in her wrestling career

During an Interview with The Daily Star, the AEW star Skye Blue elaborated on what she wants to do in her wrestling career before putting an end to it.

"I'm a very chill human being. As long as I can do this for as long as physically possible, I want to be 80-years-old and still doing this because I'm psycho. I would definitely like to like break some of like the standards and the mould. I would love to have an intergender match on TV. I would love to do like a hardcore match on TV. I love doing hardcore matches even though I really shouldn't. But just something, you know, I want to show that the girls can do it too," said Blue.

Meanwhile, Skye Blue seems to be picking up the pace with her recent heel turn, and only time will tell what she offers for the fans as a heel character going forward.

What are your thoughts on Skye Blue's run so far? Sound off in the comments section below.