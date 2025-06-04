"Welcome to the Big Leagues," "Another Tony fumble" - Fans left shocked after Mariah May makes official WWE debut after leaving AEW

Mariah May made her blockbuster WWE debut tonight on NXT, just mere days after being removed from the AEW roster. Fans have reacted and begun firing shots at Tony Khan and his company for losing out on her.
The Glamour was last seen at Revolution as she had her Hollywood Ending match against 'Timeless' Toni Storm. She lost to her long-time idol in a bout that left them all covered in each other's blood. May did not make any more appearances for the company and was barely mentioned or shown in any capacity on TV.
Tonight, Mariah May made her NXT debut. She sent out a bold message to the entire division and the brand's women's world champion, Jacy Jayne. She claimed that the company was getting a little more "glamorous" and that she was coming for the belt.
Fans have reacted to her debut and fired shots at Tony Khan for losing another major star to WWE again. They mentioned that she had now received an upgrade and was in the big leagues.
One fan even brought up how quickly it took for her to jump ship and debut following her official departure from AEW.
Mariah May's situation is similar to Stephanie Vaquer's
During a recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer mentioned a possible reason for Mariah May heading to WWE. He compared her to Stephanie Vaquer.
Meltzer mentioned how the two chose the Stamford-based promotion not because of money, but because of a lifelong dream. He noted that no matter what Tony Khan offered, they would have turned him down.
The same can't be said with Will Ospreay and Kazuchika Okada, who preferred the given arrangements, paycheck, and their push in AEW.
"It’s the same situation with Stephanie Vaquer, where she would have made more money elsewhere, in Vaquer’s case a lot more, but their dream was WWE. WWE counts on that, as the same reason they got May and Vaquer is also the same reason they didn’t get Will Ospreay and Kazuchika Okada, because of the belief they would value a WrestleMania moment above a larger paycheck or a bigger push,” Meltzer said.
Mariah May is a major addition to the WWE roster. It remains to be seen how her run in NXT will go, but this will be one full of possibilities.