  "Welcome to the big leagues," "They just sign the rejects" - Fans react after 2-time WWE champion makes shocking AEW debut

By Anurag Mukherjee
Modified Aug 22, 2025 03:51 GMT
A former WWE Superstar made her AEW debut this week [Image Credits: AEW's website (allelitewrestling.com)]

A former WWE Superstar and champion made her shocking AEW debut on the promotion's latest TV tapings. Fans are now reacting to the All Elite arrival of the talent in question, who is none other than Isla Dawn.

The White Witch made her name in WWE, where she began competing in 2018. After her initial stint in NXT UK, Dawn made her NXT debut with an intense feud with Alba Fyre. Their rivalry eventually turned into a strong partnership; however, the duo united under the team name "The Unholy Union" and later held the NXT Women's Tag Team Titles and the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles together.

Despite being featured on the promotion's television shows, house shows, and PLEs throughout last year, Dawn was released by the sports entertainment juggernaut this past February. Now, it has been revealed that the Scottish wrestler made her AEW debut at this week's tapings of Collision, where she unsuccessfully faced Megan Bayne in front of her hometown crowd in Glasgow.

Fans swiftly took to X/Twitter to share their reactions to Isla Dawn's All Elite Wrestling arrival. Most users expressed excitement about the 31-year-old's debut, although one individual seemingly took exception to the star losing her first match in the company to The Megasus, while another took a shot at the Tony Khan-led promotion for continuing to sign WWE releases.

It remains to be seen whether AEW has officially approached Dawn with a contract or if her appearance was meant to be a one-night surprise for viewers in Scotland.

Announcements for this week's AEW Collision

All Elite Wrestling will air the August 23 episode of Collision from the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland, where the promotion hosted this week's Dynamite. Several announcements have been made for the Saturday Night Show, including three tag team matches, one of which pits The Gates of Agony against The Grizzled Young Veterans, and another between The Young Bucks and their old rivals, Kyle O'Reilly and Roderick Strong.

The third is a women's tag match, in which Queen Aminata and Willow Nightingale will take on Skye Blue and Julia Hart of The Triangle of Madness. Additionally, Max Caster will host another open challenge to see who might step up against the self-proclaimed "Best Wrestler Alive."

Anurag Mukherjee

Anurag is an AEW writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He holds a BA and MA degree in English along with a TEFL certification to teach English. Before Sportskeeda, he worked as a Content and Correspondence writer at Nayabad Titas, a theater group. He has also worked as a English language tutor.

To ensure complete accuracy, he uses internet resources, social media platforms, and especially pieces composed by his peers to find solid, verified information that he presents as objectively as possible. Thanks to his academic background, he can research different subjects thoroughly.

Anurag's interest in wrestling began as a child. He watched RAW and Smackdown frequently from age 10 or 11 and was officially hooked by the YES Movement story in WWE heading into WrestleMania 30.

As a lifelong wrestling fan and lover of stories, Anurag would read news, articles, and other content about the talent and events he enjoyed watching. His understanding of the business continued to grow with time, and his interest in the art and sport of wrestling led him to pursue a career as a writer.

Apart from writing, he loves to read books, watch movies and television programs, play and listen to music, and write poetry and fiction.

Edited by Anurag Mukherjee
