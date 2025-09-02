  • home icon
  • AEW
  "Welcome to the big leagues," "This will be HUGE" - Fans erupt to reports of ex-AEW tag team becoming WWE-bound

"Welcome to the big leagues," "This will be HUGE" - Fans erupt to reports of ex-AEW tag team becoming WWE-bound

By Anurag Mukherjee
Modified Sep 02, 2025 03:04 GMT
AEW is one of the top wrestling promotion
AEW is one of the top wrestling promotion's in the US alongside WWE [Image Credits: AEW's website]

A former AEW and Ring of Honor tag team could be headed to WWE soon, according to recent reports. Fans are now sharing their reactions to the possibility that The Righteous might be crossing over to the sports entertainment juggernaut.

Vincent and Dutch began making appearances in All Elite Wrestling around 2023, shortly after their return to ROH at that year's Supercard of Honor. Their most notable program in the Tony Khan-led promotion saw them pursue the ROH World Tag Team Championship held by Adam Cole and MJF. After The Panama City Playboy's unexpected ankle injury put him on the shelf, The Salt of the Earth defended the ROH Tag Team belts against The Righteous himself in a handicap match at WrestleDream 2023.

Afterwards, Vincent and Dutch continued to wrestle regularly in ROH, as well as occasionally on AEW's weekly TV programs, Collision and Rampage. They participated in a Contenders' Casino Gauntlet Match for the All Elite World Tag Team Championship on the September 11, 2024, episode of Dynamite, in what would be their last bout in the company. The Righteous seemingly exited AEW and ROH this past May. Now, it is being reported that the duo may be wrapping up their dates on the indies, amidst WWE's interest in signing them.

Fans have since taken to X/Twitter to share their reactions to the prospects of The Righteous being WWE-bound. Most users expressed excitement over the potential arrival of Vincent and Dutch at the Stamford-based company. One fan suggested that the promotion ought to bring Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux back with them, while another recommended their pairing with former AEW World Trios Champion Aleister Black.

It remains to be seen whether The Righteous will make their WWE debut soon.

The Righteous were in action this year in AEW's sister promotion

Vincent and Dutch have not been featured on All Elite Wrestling programming since September last year. However, the duo continued to make appearances in Ring of Honor throughout the final months of 2024. They unsuccessfully challenged The Sons of Texas for the ROH Tag Titles in a Double Bullrope match at Final Battle last December.

In their last match on the brand till date, they teamed with The Premier Athletes to defeat Spanish Announce Project and The Kingdom on an April 2025 taping of ROH on HonorClub.

Vincent and Dutch, The Righteous [Image Credits: All Elite Wrestling on YouTube]

What lies next for The Righteous in their pro wrestling journey remains to be seen.

