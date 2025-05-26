"Welcome to WWE," "Gonna Logan Paul that roster" - Fans convinced top star is leaving AEW after Double or Nothing no-show

Fans on social media speculated that a former AEW Champion is headed to WWE and also compared her to Logan Paul. The speculations are being made after the star didn't appear at Double or Nothing 2025.
Top AEW star Mariah May did not show up at Double or Nothing 2025. Fans expected her to be there after the match between Toni Storm and Mina Shirakawa, as she has a history with both women. Mariah has been rumored to be heading to the WWE for quite some time, as she has also dropped some hints lately.
Furthermore, Mariah May's contract with All Elite Wrestling is reportedly expiring later this year, which makes the rumors even stronger. While there is no confirmation on where The Glamour is actually going to jump ship to the Stamford-based promotion, fans are already speculating on her potential big move.
Fans on X (fka Twitter) seemed convinced that Mariah May is headed to the sports entertainment juggernaut after she wasn't seen at AEW Double or Nothing 2025. While many pitched creative ideas for Mariah in the rival promotion, a fan also compared her to Logan Paul.
Wrestling veteran believes AEW star will fall in line in WWE
Wrestling veteran and former writer Vince Russo has no hopes for AEW star Mariah May if she goes to WWE. Speaking exclusively on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge's The Wrestling Outlaws, Russo said that The Glamour will just fall in line like everybody else in the Stamford-based promotion.
"Bro, I don’t watch AEW. I honestly can't say, but I'll be honest with you unless, ohh my god, bro [sighs], unless this is one of the greatest movie actresses of our time, she is just going to fall in line like everybody else, man!"
Moreover, Mariah May is still under contract with AEW, and only time will tell what the future has in store for her.