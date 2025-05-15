Several AEW stars have been absent from television in recent months. However, a new report from PWInsider has provided clarity on a few of those names.
During a recent Q&A, Mike Johnson of PWInsider addressed questions about the status of Mariah May and The Gunns, i.e., Austin and Colten Gunn. As per Mike, May and The Gunns are still under contract with Tony Khan's promotion despite not being seen on programming for quite some time.
Mariah May, who was last seen in action at Revolution 2025, failed to capture the AEW Women's World Title from Toni Storm at the PPV. The Glamour's absence eventually sparked rumors about a potential move to rival promotion WWE, especially with her contract reportedly expiring later this year. However, sources suggested Tony Khan was keen to retain her. Meanwhile, The Gunns haven’t appeared on weekly programming since February 2025.
The former AEW World Tag Team Champions re-signed with the company in 2023. While there’s still no timeline set for Mariah or The Gunns' return to TV, the recent update seems to have put to rest any speculation about contract issues. Fans will now be watching closely to see when these stars re-emerge in the company's storylines.
Dynamite: Beach Break seemingly raised doubts about Mariah May's AEW future
While PWInsider reported that Mariah May was still contracted to the Jacksonville-based company, a development at Dynamite: Beach Break raised fresh doubts about The Fighting Princess' future in the promotion.
After Mina Shirakawa pinned Women's World Champion Toni Storm in a four-way match to set up a title match for Double or Nothing, the commentators detailed the history shared by the female stars. However, they made no reference to Mariah May despite her deep history with both women.
Given how prominently May has featured in storylines with Toni and Mina, the silence feels intentional, and with her contract reportedly expiring this year and WWE interest heating up, the Jacksonville-based promotion may very well be moving on from the 26-year-old without confirming her exit.
It will be interesting to see what the future holds for The Woman from Hell.