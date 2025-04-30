"She is just going to fall in line" - Vince Russo has no hopes for top AEW star's potential WWE run (Exclusive)

WWE has set its sights on signing another major AEW star in the upcoming months. In the last few months, the Triple H-led creative regime has brought in stars such as Ricky Saints, Aleister Black, The Lucha Bros, and Rusev, all of whom were once shining stars in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Mariah May's deal with All Elite Wrestling is reportedly up in the summer of 2025. The Stamford-based promotion is likely to make a play for signing The Woman from Hell once she officially concludes her first stint with the Tony Khan-led company.

Fans are excited to see how The Glamour will fare in the Sports Entertainment juggernaut if she ends up making a move to WWE. However, renowned wrestling booker Vince Russo is unsure of Mariah May's chances of success in the Stamford-based company.

In the latest episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, Russo stated that he does not see The Woman from Hell making it big in WWE. As per the former WCW World Heavyweight Champion, The Fighting Princess may struggle to recreate her success in the Stamford-based promotion.

"Bro, I don’t watch AEW. I honestly can't say, but I'll be honest with you unless, ohh my god, bro [sighs], unless this is one of the greatest movie actresses of our time, she is just going to fall in line like everybody else, man!" he said. [8:47-9:08]

The 64-year-old veteran believes that Mariah May must have the ability to engage the audience with her exceptional character work if she intends to get to the top. However, Vince Russo feels that the former AEW Women's World Champion's hype will eventually fizzle out, resulting in her becoming an afterthought in the WWE women's division.

WWE could make a huge statement by signing Mariah May

In a recent appearance on The Bill Simmons podcast, WWE President Nick Khan talked about the promotion's competition with other wrestling companies. While he did not take any names, Khan indirectly criticized AEW for keeping talented wrestlers on the bench instead of utilizing their potential.

The 50-year-old personality also stated that the global juggernaut had been keeping an eye on signing some major talents from other companies once they enter the free agent market. The Stamford-based promotion has made some major moves in the past few months, bringing in several popular stars from the AEW roster.

The Sports Entertainment juggernaut could send a message to Tony Khan by acquiring the services of Mariah May this summer. The Woman from Hell has dominated the AEW women's division for the past 10 months, and her potential departure would deal a huge blow to the Tony Khan-led company.

