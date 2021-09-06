Were CM Punk and Daniel Bryan part of a tag team in WWE?

On the night of CM Punk's return to the in-ring competition at the All Out pay-per-view, Daniel Bryan also debuted on AEW. The closing moments of the show saw Bryan on his way to save Christian Cage and the Jurrasic Express from Kenny Omega and The Elite's assault.

Moments after Adam Cole's surprise debut and instant heel turn, Bryan entered the ring amidst thunderous applause. Bryan and the rest of the babyfaces took the fight to The Elite and the former WWE Champion cleared the ring almost entirely by himself.

On the same night, CM Punk also made his return to in-ring competition after seven years. Following an impressive performance, CM Punk successfully defeated Darby Allin with a GTS.

Were CM Punk and Daniel Bryan a tag team in WWE?

During their time together in WWE, CM Punk and Daniel Bryan formed an alliance. While they were not an 'official' tag team, the duo occasionally teamed up to feud against common enemie.

While CM Punk was feuding against The Wyatt Family, he formed an alliance with Bryan. Together they feuded against The Wyatts and also against The Shield.

The Best in the World! @CMPunk wins in his first match back in 7 years! #AEWAllOut pic.twitter.com/SOpg6VsYWL — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 6, 2021

Together as a tag team, CM Punk and Daniel Bryan were known as 'The Best & The Beard'. While they never really established themselves as a full-time tag team, the duo shared great in-ring chemistry

Ultimately, the alliance broke down. 'The Second City Saint' went on to feud with The Shield, whereas Bryan surprisingly joined The Wyatt Family.

With that being said, Punk himself has recently mentioned that he would like to team up with Bryan to face The Young Bucks in AEW in the future.

