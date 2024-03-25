"What an a**hole" - RVD was surprised to learn a nasty fact about Kelly Kelly's wrestler ex-boyfriend

RVD, who was in WWE during the late attitude era, has a pretty gross story about Kelly Kelly, the former female WWE wrestler, and her then-boyfriend to share.

That boyfriend is the late Test, who was with the Stamford-based company first in the '90s and then from 2006 to 2007. During an interview on Cafe De Rene with Rene Dupree, RVD spoke when a viewer asked whether they knew a wrestler with gastric problems.

RVD and Test were in WWE together and had several matches against each other, beginning in 2001 and later in 2006. RVD revealed:

"When Test was dating Kelly Kelly, we all loved Kelly Kelly. She was brand new, super young, she was 18 or 19. She was so sweet, so cute and flirty and nice. We all loved her and Test ended up dating her. She told me that he found it funny to fart and hold her head under the covers. I am gonna go ahead and throw Test under the bus right now and I would do it if he was alive or not. I remember thinking, 'Naah. What an a**hole,'" he said.

RVD weighs in on Vince McMahon controversy

The Janel Grant lawsuit against Vince McMahon and the subsequent occurrences have got wrestlers talking. Rob Van Dam, who was on the WWE roster when Vince McMahon was active in WWE, has opened up with his thoughts about the allegations on the Cafe De Rene podcast.

"It's crazy. I read the whole 67-page indictment so I could have my own perspective of everything, I feel like even if everything was consensual, I still find it very disturbing and I almost feel like I don't want to know about." [From 01:27 to 01:50]

He also said that he was waiting to hear what the defense would say and could imagine that the defense would come up with something that would debunk a lot of the aspects that people thought were facts.

It's safe to say that wrestlers have a lot of information that only they are privy to, as they have been on active rosters for decades.