Bully Ray (aka Bubba Ray Dudley) criticized the most recent promo of former WWE Superstar Saraya last Wednesday on AEW Dynamite.

During the segment, the former Paige addressed her in-ring future by revealing that she was finally cleared to wrestle. Afterward, she unleashed her pent-up emotions by letting Britt Baker know about the trials and tribulations she endured during her stellar career.

On a recent episode of the Busted Open podcast, Ray didn't like that Saraya made her promo all about herself. The WWE Hall of Famer claimed that it reminded him of what ECW legend and current AEW commentator Taz did back in the day.

"All of that other stuff that came out of her mouth, what did it accomplish? 'I did this. I did that. I battled this. I got hit by a car. My family this. I've been doing this 30 years.' Okay. Every wrestler has their story but for a babyface to go in there and go 'me, me, me, me, me, me, me.' That's why it reminded me of Taz because Taz was like 'I had to go through this. I was too short. I had to deal with this. Blah blah blah. What about me? What about Taz?' That's what I felt from Saraya last night," Bully Ray said. [from 14:06 - 14:41]

After a fiery exchange, Saraya challenged Baker to a match at Full Gear, which will be her first in nearly five years.

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray had a suggestion on how Saraya's AEW Dynamite promo should've ended

During the same podcast episode, the WWE legend made an interesting proposition on what Saraya should've said to close out the segment with Britt Baker on a great note.

"I agree with Tommy [Dreamer] that you should save the good news into the end because that good news is gonna get a monster pop, okay? And that's what you wanna end it with. The last thing they remember is the finish and the finish of the promo would've been 'I'm back. I'm stepping into the ring with you. I'm gonna beat you.' Mic drop. Goodbye," Bully Ray said. [from 13:46 - 14:05]

Before their anticipated match-up this coming Saturday, Saraya and Baker will face each other for the final time this week on the go-home edition of Dynamite. They will be respectively accompanied by Renee Paquette and Tony Schiavone.

