What did AEW Champion Kenny Omega have to say tonight on Dynamite?

Kenny Omega didn't take long to pay off the "Lex Express" reference from IMPACT Wrestling tonight on AEW Dynamite. Omega and Don Callis entered Daily's Place via a helicopter. The same type that Lex Luger used in the 90s when he landed on the USS Intrepid to bodyslam Yokozuna.

Omega and Callis came to the ring tonight out of the heel tunnel, solidifying his spot on the roster. They were joined by Schiavone in the ring, who said he was disgusted by what he saw from the AEW World Champion last week.

Callis said everyone, including Tony Khan, is upset about what happened last week on AEW Dynamite and that people were calling it the biggest screw job since Montreal.

Callis said this has been in the plans between him and Omega for years now. He added that when Omega fought Chris Jericho in the Tokyo Dome at WrestleKingdom three years ago, it was the match that created AEW.

He claimed there would be no AEW if not for them and when it comes to the AEW World Championship, you cannot steal what you created.

AEW World Champion Kenny Omega says the surprises are just getting started

Callis told the fans that everyone wanted the "Best Bout Machine" back and that is what they got. Omega says that they have been planning and plotting to win the AEW Championship for over a year now, and that nepotism is a beautiful thing.

He called last week's match more than a "seven-star classic professional wrestling match." Omega said that everyone at home fell for it, just like Moxley did. He added that he might have used a microphone, but no one kicks out of the One-Winged Angel.

Omega finished things up by telling Moxley that if he thought last week and his appearance on IMPACT was a big surprise, they are just getting started. Before he could reveal anything else, Callis cut him off and said no one was ready and that they were going to make history.

What did you think of Omega's interview tonight on AEW Dynamite? Was it too much of a retread of what was heard last night on IMPACT Wrestling, or was it the perfect companion piece between both shows to set things up for the future?