What did AEW Champion Kenny Omega do tonight on IMPACT Wrestling?

The entire wrestling world has been buzzing since last Wednesday. AEW Dynamite went off the air as Don Callis told Alex Marvez that the next time we would hear from Kenny Omega would be Tuesday night. Not on AEW Dark, but on IMPACT Wrestling on AXS TV.

Since then, speculation has been at an all-time high about what exactly would be said. Well, now we have our answer. In front of a crowd of over 50,000 viewers on Twitch, they kicked things off with Callis taking Moxley's nameplate off the AEW World Championship and replacing it with Omega's.

Mathews then asked when this all started, to which Callis said it started 27 years ago and went into his history with Omega in the sport of professional wrestling. Callis stated that he got back into the wrestling business five years ago to stand alongside Omega when he won the IWGP Championship.

Callis said he and Omega are family and have changed history twice now. He was referring back to the first time Omega and Chris Jericho wrestled in the Toyko Dome, which helped give birth to AEW. Callis says that all he and Omega do is make history.

Mathews asked Omega if what happened last Wednesday tarnished his legacy. Omega says he views Callis as a father figure and when Moxley put his hands on him, he knew he had to retaliate. Omega says everyone needed and wanted him to be the champion and he doesn't feel bad about it.

As an historic gift to the IMPACT fans, @KennyOmegamanX and @TheDonCallis treated us to @JonMoxley's nameplate being removed from the @AEW World Championship and replaced with Kenny Omega's. #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/MRFIF8vQCo — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) December 9, 2020

Kenny Omega wants to collect more than just the AEW World Championship

We finally got the answer from Omega about why he was at IMPACT Wrestling. He revealed that he's a collector and implied that he wants to face Rich Swann for the IMPACT World Championship.

He then went on to say that they have a huge announcement in store for AEW Dynamite tomorrow night, once again tying the two shoes together.

As to what that announcement could be, Omega made references to the Lex Express, a failed experiment from WWE in the 1990s when they tried to turn Lex Luger into the new Hulk Hogan.

Advertisement

It doesn't seem likely that Omega is taking a bus tour around the United States though, so we'll have to tune in tomorrow night to find out what this all means.

What did you think of Kenny Omega's appearance on IMPACT Wrestling tonight? Will you be tuning into AEW Dynamite tomorrow? Sound off in the comments section below.