"What a bad take" - Twitterati up in arms over claims of former WWE Champion's negative effect in AEW in a similar vein to Hulk Hogan's stint in WCW

Chris Jericho's impact in AEW was recently compared to Hulk Hogan's WCW presence, inciting a heated debate among fans.

The Wizard has always displayed the incredible skill of reinventing his personality according to the pro-wrestling scene's evolution. This has enabled him to stay relevant even at 51 years of age. Furthermore, he also became the World Champion for the 8th time recently, after defeating Claudio Castagnoli and taking the ROH World Title belt.

Hulk Hogan is considered one of the most recognizable names in the history of pro wrestling. While he gained popularity during his first stint in WWE, Hogan later on signed with rival company WCW. This led to a number of iconic moments, most notably the formation of the New World Order faction.

However, WCW was eventually acquired by the Stamford-based company, bringing Hogan back onto Vince McMahon's roster.

With Jericho being one of AEW's biggest names at the moment, comparisons to his role on the brand with Hogan have recently surfaced. Some fans claimed that Jericho was focussing on his legacy rather than elevating younger talent, similar to what Hulk Hogan did in WCW.

This led to an intense war of words on social media, with fans vehemently expressing their opinions.

Bad News Da Chief Rocka🧊🥶☝🏿💀🔪WWKND @5Deuce4Tre7 Jericho has been as much as a negative effect on AEW as Hogan was in WCW. Jericho has been as much as a negative effect on AEW as Hogan was in WCW.

Jakenstein @IdiotB9720 @5Deuce4Tre7 What a bad take my dude, Jericho has elevated almost everybody he’s worked with in AEW, given a platform to guys like Sammy, Garcia and 2.0 that the NWO never gave anyone outside of the core 4/5. Hogan would have never put OC over let alone via mimosa vat. @5Deuce4Tre7 What a bad take my dude, Jericho has elevated almost everybody he’s worked with in AEW, given a platform to guys like Sammy, Garcia and 2.0 that the NWO never gave anyone outside of the core 4/5. Hogan would have never put OC over let alone via mimosa vat.

Bayley and Danhausen Enthusiast (He/Him/They/Them) @BayleyHausen @5Deuce4Tre7 Considering he’s one of the locker room leaders and apart of the top 3 acts in AEW, this claim is absolutely false! Plus, Hogan was trash for years. Jericho can go and always reinvented himself every time. @5Deuce4Tre7 Considering he’s one of the locker room leaders and apart of the top 3 acts in AEW, this claim is absolutely false! Plus, Hogan was trash for years. Jericho can go and always reinvented himself every time.

Cody Collins @hcollins121416 @5Deuce4Tre7 Hogan is part of the reason from 1996-1998 that wcw beat wwf. Jericho is widely regarded in aew as the greatest of all time. @5Deuce4Tre7 Hogan is part of the reason from 1996-1998 that wcw beat wwf. Jericho is widely regarded in aew as the greatest of all time.

🇺🇸🇺🇸🇲🇽🇲🇽 @LOP_LWO @5Deuce4Tre7 Are you saying both had a positive impact, because that is true. @5Deuce4Tre7 Are you saying both had a positive impact, because that is true. https://t.co/KvjTQUH5as

The AEW star has certainly created a legacy over the years. It remains to be seen what is next for Jericho in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

The AEW star was recently praised by WWE Superstar Finn Balor

While fans argue whether Jericho has been an asset to AEW or not, Finn Balor has expressed his appreciation for the veteran.

Speaking about Jericho in a recent interview on the Superstar Crossover podcast, the Judgment Day member stated how Jericho is a legend in the pro-wrestling business.

"Chris Jericho is not only an AEW legend, not only a WWE legend, or a Japanese wrestling legend, he's a legend of this business. He's an incredible performer. He's been able to adapt and change his character to suit multiple generations and I feel like he is a treasure of this industry." (H/T: Fightful)

With Chris Jericho now seemingly reunited with Daniel Garcia, fans will now have to stay tuned to see how the storyline progresses from this point onwards.

Do you think Chris Jericho has been an asset to Tony Khan's brand? Sound off in the comment section below!

Poll : 0 votes