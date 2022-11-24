"What a f***ing icon!" - Renee Paquette has massive praise for the AEW star's recent accolade 

AEW personality Renee Paquette recently took to Instagram to send a heartfelt message in response to her friend and co-worker Saraya's (FKA Paige in WWE) debut match.

Saraya made her All Elite debut during the Grand Slam episode of Dynamite this year. At Full Gear, she returned to the squared circle after retiring from the in-ring competition in 2018 due to an injury. The former WWE Divas Champion won her singles match against Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D.

While speaking on AEW Unrestricted, she revealed that Paquette had helped her out with promos. While Saraya's debut promo drew a lot of flak, her second promo before Full Gear was commended.

Paquette, Saraya's close friend, responded to her first match by sharing a photo on Instagram.

"Could not be more proud of what this woman accomplished this past weekend. From watching her rise with a revolution, to early retirement, to being back in the ring 5 years later. What a f***ing icon! @saraya @aew," Renee wrote.

Wrestlers responded to the Renee Paquette post about AEW star Saraya

WWE Superstars Zelina Vega, Brie Bella, and Drake Maverick responded to Saraya's debut match in the comments section of Renee's post.

WWE Superstar Reactions

After announcing that she had been medically cleared, Saraya posted a picture on Twitter of her family's reaction to the delightful news of her in-ring comeback.

SARAYA @Saraya When I told my family I was cleared 🥹 When I told my family I was cleared 🥹 https://t.co/qyEcpQk9Tq

Renee Paquette also recently spoke about how she initially felt anxious while watching The Anti-Diva's AEW debut.

"I nearly sh** my pants, I almost cried. I was so happy for this moment and the fact it came together the way that it did," she said.

We will have to wait and see what the company has planned for Saraya after Full Gear. If anything, she certainly has a lot of support backstage and among her fans and co-workers.

Who do you want to see Saraya wrestle next? Let us know in the comments section below.

