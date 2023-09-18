"What the f**k is going on here?" – Jim Cornette baffled by former WWE star's debut feud in AEW

Jim Cornette recently reviewed an ongoing storyline in AEW, and when the veteran broke it up, he found many issues. According to Cornette, Miro and CJ Perry's storyline is unnecessarily convoluted.

Perry recently made her AEW debut when she saved The Redeemer from a post-match attack at the hands of Powerhouse Hobbs. Despite this, Miro wasn't happy to see her, and CJ Perry even cut a promo addressing his reaction the following week.

During an episode of The Jim Cornette Experience, the veteran questioned what the angle was between the couple and how he feels like their promos didn't make sense.

"Maybe he’s explained it to Tony [Khan] and whoever else is interested so they understand what he’s saying, but otherwise, it’s a lot of cool references. But it comes to nothing at the end of it when you don’t understand what the f**k is going on here! And with her: what the f**k is going on here, and who’s mad at who and why? What’s the bone of contention amongst these people?"

According to Tony Khan, Perry is only signed to a short-term contract. Only time will tell, but due to this, it'll likely mean that the storyline will reach its climax sooner rather than later.

Dutch Mantell believes CJ Perry's AEW debut hurt Powerhouse Hobbs' momentum

Fans have notably been critical of the promotion's handling of Hobbs, especially after his largely forgotten TNT Championship run. Many were hoping for more to happen between him and Miro, but Mantell believes the promotion went about it the wrong way.

During an episode of Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the veteran voiced how his biggest issue with Perry's AEW debut is that Powerhouse Hobbs lost all the heat he could have had.

"Because Hobbs, they hit him with a chair a couple of times and he left, so nobody’s mad at him. They’re more invested in what’s going to happen with Miro and [Perry] now. So, I don’t know how they’re going to get out of that."

Mantell continued:

"I think Hobbs should’ve got her, goosed at her or something, then have Miro save her. Hobbs has no heat now. So I don’t know who came up with that angle. If you book Hobbs versus Miro, it don’t mean nothing now."

It remains to be seen if Hobbs will have a comeback or ultimately be involved in the AEW storyline between Miro and CJ Perry.