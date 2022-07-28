Watch: What happened after Bryan Danielson lost to WWE Legend's faction member on AEW Dynamite?

Bryan Danielson recently returned to AEW for what fans were hoping would be a momentous victory. Unfortunately, Danielson suffered a loss against Daniel Garcia. Things didn't end there, as two AEW executives got involved after the show ended.

Before his return, Danielson had been away for nearly two months, missing Blood & Guts and AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door. The American Dragon's loss might've shocked many fans, but intervention from Jake Hager likely made a big difference.

As the show ended, Danielson's mentor William Regal had to run off Hager, Garcia, and Chris Jericho before they could further harm the unconscious American Dragon.

As soon as the Jericho Appreciation Society cleared off, Danielson was helped back on his feet and escorted backstage.

SEScoops @sescoops @jaychelenicole Bryan Danielson helped to the back after #AEWDynamite went off the air Bryan Danielson helped to the back after #AEWDynamite went off the air 📹@jaychelenicole https://t.co/MnHo0lWATl

AEW President Tony Khan made his way out to address the Worcester, Massachusetts, crowd. During his speech, Khan jokingly referenced The Patriots, the local football team, beating the Jacksonville Jaguars during the AFC Championship in 2018. Khan then praised current Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick:

“Some of my best friends in the National Football League are the people in the New England Patriots organization,” Khan told the crowd. “They’ve done nothing but support me in my personal life. Other than my own father, the only person I would say has been a mentor, an idol and a father figure to me is Bill Belichick.” - (H/T: NESN)

It remains to be seen if Blackpool Combat Club will retaliate against JAS, as Claudio Castagnoli is the only one making an appearance this Friday at Rampage. Danielson will likely not leave things, and fans can expect retribution soon.

WWE Superstar Sami Zayn recently called Bryan Danielson the "best talent of our generation"

Sami Zayn is arguably one of the best modern-day wrestlers in WWE and has gone toe-to-toe with The American Dragon on many occasions. Zayn and Danielson first clashed in ROH but notably had a brief feud in WWE back in 2020. They last came face-to-face at Elimination Chamber 2021.

During a trailer for the most recent Broken Skull Sessions, Stone Cold Steve Austin asked Zayn to say the first word that comes to mind as he named various stars. When Austin named Danielson, Zayn said: "Best talent of our generation."

With the new change in WWE Creative, could Bryan Danielson find his way back into WWE to face stars like Sami Zayn? Or will he continue to brawl in AEW alongside his Blackpool Combat Club teammates?

