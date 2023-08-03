What happened after Dynamite 200 went off the air? Top AEW star addresses WWE interest and more

After the 200th episode of AEW Dynamite went off the air, Tony Khan and top star MJF shared a moment in the ring where the latter addressed WWE interest.

In a heartwarming moment, Tony Khan, Chris Jericho, and MJF came to the ring, and the entire AEW roster gathered on the stage to celebrate the milestone and express their appreciation to Khan for his visionary leadership.

During the post-show celebration, MJF took center stage and led the enthusiastic crowd in a rousing chant of "AEW!" Maxwell's presence and contribution to the promotion have undoubtedly been significant. He took a moment to acknowledge the journey that brought him here.

MJF recalled how, before AEW, there was only one dominant force in the wrestling industry, i.e. WWE, where opportunities might have been limited for him. However, he boldly decided to bet on himself and align with AEW's visionaries, allowing him the freedom to express his true self.

Says before AEW, there was only one show in town to make money, WWE



He had interest from WWE, but he held out and joined up with visionaries who would let him be who he wanted to be



Not only did MJF thank Tony Khan for giving him the platform to shine, but also for making him a wealthy man in 2024, playfully teasing contract negotiations where AEW and WWE seem to be bidding for his services.

Former WWE Champion appeared on AEW Dynamite 200th episode

The 200th episode of AEW Dynamite witnessed an electrifying moment when ECW legend Rob Van Dam surprised the Tampa crowd.

The audience cheered as Rob Van Dam entered the ring, but Jungle Boy Jack Perry seemed less excited and tried to ambush RVD. However, the ECW legend outsmarted him, leaving Jungle Boy to retreat.

In a backstage interview, RVD expressed his motive to silence Jungle Boy, challenged him for the FTW Championship, and set the stage for an epic showdown on the next Dynamite episode.

What are your thoughts on AEW Dynamite 200th episode? Sound off in the comments section below.

