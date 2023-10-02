What happened with Edge after AEW WrestleDream went off the air

Edge made his AEW debut in an explosive angle, adding himself to the Sting/Christian Cage feud. The WWE Hall of Famer, real name Adam Copeland, is now earmarked for several appearances - including both Collision and Dynamite in the upcoming weeks.

The Rated-R Superstar is a legend unto himself, and it's not surprising that he has several friends on the AEW roster, and in the locker room. After his debut appearance at WrestleDream, Edge reconnected with two of them - Taz and Excalibur, ringside.

Taz, currently a manager and commentator with AEW, has had fantastic runs in other wrestling promotions, including ECW and WWE, both of which The Ultimate Opportunist has been a part of. Excalibur is a commentator with AEW as well, and has had a run in the Indies before signing up, and the three met up and hugged.

Edge has had a stellar career spanning several wrestling promotions, and he recently had his final match in WWE, where he defeated Sheamus on Smackdown. Since then, several fans have talked about a possible AEW run, hinting that his most popular tag team partner, Christian, was already in the AEW and in red red-hot feud that included the likes of Sting and Luchasaurus.

Does The Master Manipulator have it in him to become a locker-room leader in AEW? Tell us in the comments section below.

A former WWE writer thinks Bronson Reed's push could be in jeopardy here.